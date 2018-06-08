Amaka Chika-Mbonu deals with infidelity in marriages

news

Motivational speaker and writer, Amaka Chika-Mbonu, publishes a book on side-chicks and infidelity titled "49 Ways to Get Rid Of The Other Woman Without Getting Caught".

Mbonu writes this book after witnessing several failed marriages. "There is no doubt that marriages today are under fire. Separation and divorce appear to have become the norm rather than the exception. The centre (the family) no longer seems to hold," she tells Pulse.

The author chooses to deal with infidelity that has become commonplace.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amaka Chika-Mbonu is a motivational speaker, writer, and author of the game-changing book about relationships, ‘How To Get Your Wife To Swing From The Chandelier In A Red Negligée, a book that gives men deep insight into the mind of a woman, and gives women a voice to speak their heart to their man.

Amaka has been a Christian Marriage Counsellor for over 15 years and is a certified pre-marital Counsellor. She is passionate about making marriage work. She has spoken at various female empowerment meetings, all-male meetings, and at singles gatherings, giving valuable insight into what she has garnered from counselling sessions and personal experience, basing and weighing everything on the timeless principles from a book, she likes to call ‘The Books.’ Her mantra remains, “Marriage for a lifetime, not just a moment in time”.

Amaka holds a BA Honours Degree in English and Literary Studies from the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State. She has been married for 24 years, and has two young adult children.