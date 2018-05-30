All you need to know about Canadian immigration

news

Immigrating to Canada is a very easy and smooth process. All you need to do is decide which Canadian Visa program suits you the best.

Canada is home to some of the world’s most beautiful national parks, world-class ski resorts with a highly developed mixed economy. Canada by size, is the largest country in North America and second in the world.

Here’s a guide if you’re planning a move to Canada.

1. Getting a Visa

Looking to live and work in Canada? Depending on the skills you have to offer there are several visa options.

The Canadian immigration website allows you to take a quick quiz to discover the right visa for you. There’s also the very popular International Experience Canada (IEC) visa which allows young people aged 18 to 30 years old from many countries around the world, to work and travel around Canada for one to two years.

Applicants must have a substantial amount of savings so that officials know that you can support yourself comfortably while looking for employment.

2. Find that accommodation first

To find permanent housing before you get to Canada, the two most popular websites to search are Craigslist and Kijiji. They have options for all of Canada’s major cities and list sublets, rooms for rent, and entire apartments and houses.

It's best to find short-term accommodation with a friend or relative until a permanent rental is secured.

3. Getting a Job

Before looking for a job you need a Canadian social insurance number. Getting one is as easy as ABC. When looking for employment, double-check your visa conditions as some Canadian visas don’t allow certain types of work. Oil and gas are the two biggest industries in Alberta and Saskatchewan, while tourism and hospitality jobs in British Columbia.

4. Choose the best city for yourself

Whether its Quebec or Vancouver, British Columbia or Alberta, ensure your destination suits the kind of job you are looking for.

If you love outdoor adventures you might want to stay in Vancouver. Edmonton, Alberta’s capital and the Oil Capital of Canada is affordable and offers a lot of job opportunities, particularly in manufacturing, healthcare, and energy.

5. Student pathway

If you’re ineligible for the immigration streams the student pathway can be an excellent choice for becoming a Canadian permanent resident.

When you choose to study in Canada, the credentials you gain make you a great candidate for permanent residence. Your studies in Canada can be a great way to bridge the gap between temporary student status, to Canadian permanent resident.