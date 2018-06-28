African yam pepper soup for new mothers

news

Ji Mmiri Oku originates from the Eastern part of Nigeria and is believed to help the vagina contract while also cleaning the uterus.

ALSO READ: How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Ingredients

Yam

Dry Mangala fish

Cameroon peppers

Uda (grains of selim)

Dry cayenne pepper

Uziza seeds (false cubeb)

Uziza leaves (false cubeb)

Utazi leaves (gongronema latifolium)

Ogiri Igbo (castor seed paste)

Salt

Preparation of Ji Mmiri Oku

1. Grind the cameroon peppers, uda, uziza and dry cayenne pepper with a dry mill.

2. Cut and put the yam pieces into the pot.

3. Add the dry spices, deboned fish, ogiri Igbo, salt and pour water to cover the yams and start cooking.

4. Cook till yam is soft then add the uziza leaves and continue cooking.

5. Add the utazi leave, stir and take the pot off the stove.

Your pepper soup is ready! Serve hot.

Ji Mmiri Oku should be served piping hot as shown in the image above and the new Mum should try and eat it while it is still very hot.