Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

African yam pepper soup for new mothers

Ji Mmiri Oku African yam pepper soup for new mothers

Ji Mmiri Oku is an Igbo yam pepper soup prepared for new mothers to cleanse the uterus after childbirth.

  • Published:
African yam pepper soup for new mothers play

African yam pepper soup for new mothers

(Mamador)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ji Mmiri Oku originates from the Eastern part of Nigeria and is believed to help the vagina contract while also cleaning the uterus.

play (Helens Food)

ALSO READ: How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]

Ingredients

Yam

Dry Mangala fish

Cameroon peppers

Uda (grains of selim)

Dry cayenne pepper

Uziza seeds (false cubeb)

Uziza leaves (false cubeb)

Utazi leaves (gongronema latifolium)

Ogiri Igbo (castor seed paste)

Salt

Preparation of Ji Mmiri Oku

1. Grind the cameroon peppers, uda, uziza and dry cayenne pepper with a dry mill.

2. Cut and put the yam pieces into the pot.

3. Add the dry spices, deboned fish, ogiri Igbo, salt and pour water to cover the yams and start cooking.

4. Cook till yam is soft then add the uziza leaves and continue cooking.

5. Add the utazi leave, stir and take the pot off the stove.

Your pepper soup is ready! Serve hot.

Ji Mmiri Oku should be served piping hot as shown in the image above and the new Mum should try and eat it while it is still very hot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
3 Eating Right Health benefits of Turmericbullet

Related Articles

Eastern Recipes How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]
DIY How to make cocoyam fufu
Hausa Recipe How to make rice pancakes
Cowfoot Porridge How to cook this alternative Nigerian dish
DIY How to cook okra plantain porridge
DIY How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)
Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
DIY How to make your own starch
DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beans
Africa The most spoken languages on the continent

Travel, Arts & Culture

Throwback 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria
Health benefits of cashew nuts
Healthy Eating Health benefits of cashew nuts
5 most dangerous streets in the world
Tourist Safety 5 most dangerous streets in the world
Spain has the best beaches in the world
Spain This country has the best beaches in the world