Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh

Scotland A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh

All these took two years of planning and 10 months of building to complete.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh play

A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh

(Social Bite)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Social Bite, a social business, will be opening a village for homeless people in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Architect Jonathan Avery of Tiny House Scotland designed the buildings to be sustainable, energy efficient and highly insulated. According to Avery, the Social Bite Village has 11 NestHouses, each of which has two bedrooms, a shared WC and shower, a comfy lounge area and a compact kitchenette.

play The buildings to be sustainable, energy efficient and highly insulated (Social Bite)

ALSO READ: You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja

All these took two years of planning and 10 months of building to complete.

Located in Granton, the supportive homes can accommodate up to 20 people for between 12 and 18 months, during which permanent homes can be found. After the first group moves out, a new set of residents will move in.

play Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn (Social Bite)

ALSO READ: How African languages are going digital

The land on which the village is built was donated by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn says, "The project has utilised vacant council-owned land with a beautiful pre-fabricated house design to create a bespoke community environment. When the first residents arrive next month, they’ll become part of a safe, positive and supported community."

Funds were raised from Social Bite’s mass sleepouts: the CEO Sleepout in 2016 and Sleep in the Park 2017, where 8,000 people slept rough on one of the coldest nights of the year, raising millions to end homelessness in Scotland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
2 DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beansbullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holidaybullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed in Russia
Azerbaijan You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja
Where To Go Beautiful lakes to visit in Nigeria
2018 World Cup 7 things to see and do in Russia
Enjoy Nigeria The scenic drives you have to take in Nigeria
Amaka Chika-Mbonu Author deals with infidelity in marriages in new book
Explore Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them
How African languages are going digital
Visual Artists Nigerian photographers you should know
Africa 5 most populated African countries

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of lettuce
Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce
Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
5 things to do with family this holiday
Sallah 5 things to do with family this holiday
Cocaine, marijuana, heroin, codeine allowed for 2018 world cup
World Cup 2018 Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed in Russia