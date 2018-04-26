A step to step guide on how to apply for Canadian Visa

news

According to statistics, over 200,000 people move to Canada each year from around the world as a result of the endless opportunities the country has to offer.

However, it has been observed that over 200,000 application for Canada visa are also denied every year. And although the reason for this is uncertain, words have it that in most cases it is as result of not applying properly.

Here are easy steps to guide you if you want apply for one:

1. Know the type of visa you need before applying for one

If you want to travel to Canada for purposes other than business or pleasure, it is required of you to apply for a visa in the right category, such as study or temporary work.

2. Carefully go through the whole information

It is expected of you to go through the visa/permit requirements that is on the IRCC website, carefully and download the appropriate application forms. Refer to the Prepare Your Application page to obtain details on visas/permits.

As of 23 October 2013, Nigerian citizens between the ages of 14 and 79 must give their biometrics (fingerprints and photograph) when applying for a visitor visa, study permit or work permit.

This new requirement affects citizens of 29 countries and 1 territory. Find out if you need to give your biometrics.

3. Fill application form electronically

Fill out the application form electronically with other relevant document. And when you do your printing, it is advisable to use a laser printer to print out the forms on a white, bond quality, non-glossy paper.

Note: The barcoded sheets should be included.

It is also expected of you to fill, sign, and attach the waiver form to your application form if you cannot provide all the supporting documents as mentioned in the official IRCC document checklist.

However, it is important to note that failure to provide a complete and signed waiver form will lead to delay or refusal of your application.

4. Fill VFS consent

Fill out the VFS consent form after reading the attached privacy policy and attach it to your application form. You should bear in mind that if a completed and signed VFS consent form is not included with the application, you will NOT be assisted; meaning your application will be returned.

5. Pay visa and biometric fee if required

Pay visa fees and biometric fee if required, as per instructions in the Canadian Visa office website. And note that when submitting the application via the CVAC, in person or by mail, visa fees must be paid in addition to CVAC (VFS Global) service charge.

6. Be ready to provide all necessary document when going to CVAC

Ensure to go with your passport, photographs, completed forms and all supporting documents and photocopies as per checklist and IRCC fee and payment instructions when going to your local Canada Visa Application Centre (CVAC).

Noe that applicable service charges will be levied. DO NOT submit your application by mail to this CVAC.

7. Obtain your receipt

Pay the service charges CVAC and hand in your complete application. Remember to obtain a receipt because the receipt contains a unique tracking number which will enable you to track the progress of your application online.