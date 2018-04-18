A look at heritage sites in Nigeria

news

April 18, 2018, is International Day For Monuments and Sites, also called World Heritage Day. Nigeria has two world heritage sites and 12 on the tentative list.

As of 2018, India has 36 world heritage sites, the sixth most of any country. Italy leads with 53 sites followed by China with 52 sites.

ALSO READ: 5 fascinating sites to visit in Nigeria

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are places listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as being of special cultural or physical significance and there are several of such sites scattered around the world, including Nigeria.

On World Heritage Day, here's a look at the two world heritage sites in Nigeria, as designated by UNESCO:

1. Osun - Osogbo Sacred Grove

The Osun-Osogbo sacred grove is the last sacred grove of the Yoruba culture and its dense forests are one of the final remnants of high forests in southern Nigeria. It is a cultural heritage which was included in the World Heritage Sites in 2005. It is situated along the banks of the Oshun River, on the outskirts of the capital city of Osogbo, which is regarded as the home of the goddess of fertility - Osun.

ALSO READ: Explore cultural tourism in Nigeria

Its meandering river is dotted with sanctuaries and shrines, sculptures and artworks in honour of Osun and other deities. The sacred grove, which is now seen as a symbol of identity for all Yoruba people, is probably the last in Yoruba culture.

2. Sukur Cultural Landscape, Adamawa

Also a cultural heritage, the Sukur cultural landscape was included to the world heritage sites in 1999. Located on top of the highest plains on the Mandara Mountains in Madageli, it features the Palace of the Hidi, terraced fields, and the remains of a former flourishing iron industry.

Sukur is a remarkably intact physical expression of a society and its spiritual and material culture.