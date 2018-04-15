Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

A brief walk into the National Church of Nigeria

The National Church of Nigeria

It is a huge interdenominational place of worship where people gather as Christians, not as Anglicans or Protestants, every Sunday to worship.

If you are a Nigerian living in Nigeria you might have heard of the big National Church of Nigeria.

Located at Central Business Dis, Abuja, the National Church of Nigeria is an edifice that serves two purposes.

One of those purposes is the one for which it was first established, which is to serve as a place of worship for Christians.

It is important to note that the National Church isn't your average church though; hence, the "National" in the name. It is a huge interdenominational place of worship where people gather as Christians, not as Anglicans or Protestants, every Sunday to worship.

However, the National Church of Nigeria also serves as a tourist attraction.

And as a result, people come from far and wide to have a look and a tour of the magnificent edifice. Thus making it one of the most intriguing and interesting places to visit.

History

Although the building of the National Church of Nigeria started in 1989, it was finally completed in 2004.

And upon completion, the gigantic structure was then commissioned and dedicated in a service held on Sunday, October 2nd, 2005.

It may then come as a surprise for you to learn that the National Church of Nigeria is a relatively new edifice compared to ancient and older places and buildings that are popular tourist attractions.

The architecture of the National Church of Nigeria is its main source of tourist attraction.

Designed by a Lagos-based Nigerian architectural firm, Darchiwork Group, the church was designed in tomes that complemented the Postmodern architecture.

The structure also possesses a lot of elements reminiscent of the Victorian Gothic style which is a style of architecture that came into being in the 1740's.

This Victorian Gothic style incorporates flamboyant elements such as finials and lancet windows. This lends the church an air of the old architecture although it's still very much a new building.

As mentioned earlier, the National Church of Nigeria operates a church service every Sunday. And when it is not being used for any religious purpose, it is open to tourists who come to have a glance at the elaborate designs and furnishings in the church, such as the rotating pulpit.

However, like most of the tourist attraction, guided tours are available for anyone interested in having a look, as tourists aren't allowed to go into the church alone without a tour guide.

 

