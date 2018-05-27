Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

8-yr-old Nigerian boy gets his book published by Young Authors’ Club

6 years old Bolaoluwa is one of the five children whose books will be released on the 29th. She hopes to become a firefighter and write more books in the future

  Published:
Image
8 years old Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi has joined the global rank of authors.

His book, "Max the Footballer" will be released on May 29, 2018, by the Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop under the Jordan Hill Butterfly Series, an imprint focused solely on publishing young writers’ books, celebrating greatness in children.

Oluwadarasimi, who is one of the five children whose books will be released on the 29th hopes to play in one of the international football leagues one day. He says the release of his book makes him feel outstanding and believes every child should join the Young Authors’ Club organised by Jordan Hill "I think Young Authors’ Club is a fun club that helps children learn to write better and I think everyone should join."

(Jordan Hill CWRW)

 

Mrs. Adeola Eze, the Educational Director & The Lead Instructor at Jordan Hill CWRW, says the "primary goal of the workshop is to cultivate every child to be enthusiastic about reading and to also help them discover their potential to write creatively"

6 years old Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, is one of the five children whose books will be released on the 29th and she hopes to become a firefighter and write more books in the future "I would like to be a firefighter when I grow up and write more books."

The other Young Authors are 5 years old Folafemi Olu-Adesina, the author of "The Magic Button", 10 years old Oluwademilade Fagbayi, the author of "The Mischievous Old Woman" and 10 years old Onyinye Udechukwu, the author of The Stolen Treasure.

(Jordan Hill CWRW)

 

Jordan Hill CWRW, is a centre designed to excite children's enthusiasm for reading and enhance their creativity, through their well thought and well-tailored fun curriculum and program.

The Young Authors’ Mentorship Summer Camp will be held again this summer.

The aim of this programme is to inspire, motivate and mentor children to write and complete a book of their own, and thereafter get the books published by Jordan Hill.

(Jordan Hill CWRW)

 

Find out how to enroll your children, siblings, nephews, and nieces for this years' Young Authors’ Mentorship Summer Camp, by visiting these pages:

Website: www.jordanhill.org

Email: info@jordanhill.org

Instagram: @jordanhill.ed

