8 things we love about Africa

From Africa's world-famous Victoria Falls, Mount Kilimanjaro to its warm, friendly people, here are eight things we love the most about the dark continent .

1. The people

Africans are naturally a lovable people - as long as you don't get up in their face. Whether they’re selling food at the markets or having a drink alongside you in the bar, they’re a passionate, hardworking and a fun people.

2. The festivals

African festivals are very different from Western festivals. They can be like nothing you’ve ever seen before. You see people impaling their body with whips, large fishing activities, masquerade dances and New Year celebrations.

3. Islands

Forget it, Africa has some really exquisite Islands. Islands like Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Cape Verde, Mauritius, Zanzibar, Praslin are gorgeous and great places to hang out. There are still so many undeveloped beaches to be found all over. Africa’s islands have a wonderfully laid-back feel and incredibly friendly locals.

4. Wildlife is phenomenal

The big fives are a continental symbol of Africa. Tigers, Lions, Snakes, Rhinos, Rare monkeys, Buffalos and so many other animals can all be found living freely in the various national parks across Africa, making it a paradise for lovers of nature and exotic creatures.

5. The food

African food is divine. African cuisine is as rich and diverse as any on the planet. Every bite is bound to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more.

6. The nightlife

Africa has many metropolia and can be anything for anyone. From hanging drinking beer to getting down and dirty at the clubs, the nightlife is as rich and varied as the people who visit it. Friendships can be forged in an instant, and memories are created that will last forever.

7. The beaches

Images of secluded beaches, with clear, blue water isn’t just a fantasy. As well as scenic and peaceful beaches, there are also more party-orientated ones to be found in places like Nigeria, Ghana, Zanzibar and Morocco for those who wish to dance the night away.

8. The national parks

From rafting in the Zambezi to a thrilling bungee jump over Victoria falls, Africa has some fantastic national parks.

Often consisting of huge swathes of rainforests, mountains, rivers, waterfalls and lakes, they’re the perfect representation of Africa’s rich and diverse natural features and are perfect places to get lost for a few days.