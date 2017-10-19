Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

8 health benefits of roasted plantain 'boli'

Because boli is bae and highly nutritional.

  • Published:
Boli play

(Pinterest)
Plantains are delicious and Nigerians love the roasted ones a lot.

Although it can be found in many places in the world, they certainly don't eat it as much as Nigerians do.

Boli and sauce play

(Twitter)

 

Here are a few health benefits of your mouth-watering 'boli':

1. Plantains are a very reliable source of starch and energy, especially when roasted.

2. Plantains contain a high amount of dietary fibre which helps ensure healthy bowels and reduces constipation.

3. Plantains have more vitamin C and A than bananas. It also contains powerful antioxidants.

4. As in bananas, they too are rich sources of B-complex vitamins, particularly high in vitamin-B6 (pyridoxine).

Pyridoxine is an important B-complex vitamin that has a beneficial role in the treatment of neuritis, anaemia, and to decrease homocysteine (one of the causative factors for coronary artery disease (CHD) and stroke episodes) levels in the body.

play (Nairaland)

 

5. They contain folates, niacin, riboflavin and thiamin which are essential for healthy pregnancy.

6. Plantains also provide adequate levels of minerals such as iron, magnesium, and phosphorous.

7. Plantains have more potassium than bananas. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids that helps control heart rate and blood pressure, countering negative

effects of sodium.

8. They are diuretic and can help prevent kidney and bladder problems. They also ease the discomfort associated with the menstrual period.

