8 adventurous things you must do while in Abuja

The capital city of Abuja is one of the most beautiful cities in Africa. It is home to beautiful landscapes, suburban lifestyle and activities you can cross off your bucketlist.

If you’re popping into Abuja sometime soon or perhaps you even live there, avoid being bored by visiting one the numerous fun places and doing some of these exciting activities.

1. Hiking

Break a sweat climbing the many hills and mountains of Abuja, and enjoy the scenic views they bring you. Zuma rock is just one of the many but the most popular due to the myths surrounding it.

There are also many hiking groups in Abuja -- a very lucrative business that a lot of adventurers are going into. Most are safe as they often trail the path before the day, and offer many benefits; from networking to food to discounts during camping adventures. Hiking trips hold every other Saturday.

2. Outdoor cinema

Abuja offers a variety of outdoor cinemas that are cozy and serene, which is a perfect affordable date idea for you and your partner. Sunset Drive is a drive-in cinema that allows you the comfort of sitting in your car and tuning to the station for the movie while watching it on the big screen. You could have the experience and cross it off your bucketlist.

3. Train ride to Kaduna and back

The very recent adventure trend in Abuja is the daycation to Kajuru castle in Kaduna. You can take a train ride with your friends in the morning, which takes you to the different stations in Abuja and then to its final stop in Kaduna. This takes about two hours. You could take advantage of the trip by sightseeing Kaduna -- the markets, mosques and finally the majestic stone castle of Kajuru that has stood for over 30 years. You can do the whole thing and be back in Abuja, again by train, before nightfall.

4. Jabi boat club

The closest thing to a beach experience in Abuja is the Jabi lake. Jabi Boat Club is a family entertainment center designed to offer water based recreational facilities for the people of Abuja and its environs as well as tourists, reaching out to all ages and inclinations. The state of the art water based sporting facilities makes the Jabi Lake a compelling place to visit for both families and individuals with the flair for water sports and recreation. There's also a restaurant where you can hang out with friends before and after your water adventure.

5. Arts and Craft village

Visit the village that is part of the adventurer's starter pack. Beautiful african art and crafts are sold by Northern vendors in thatched huts. You can also use the opportunity to visit and take pictures in front of the mosque, which is also located in Central Area.

6. Farin ruwa falls

Take a ride out of Abuja to the neighbouring state of Nassarawa where the majestic "white waters" of Farin Ruwa reside. The waterfall is split across three tiers and surrounded by an abundant forest, making it a haven for eco-tourism. Interestingly, the Farin Ruwa Falls is taller than the Victoria Falls, the most revered waterfall in Africa. You could even take a swim in the cool waters of the waterfall in the dry season.

7. Go cycling

The Wheelers Cycling Club allows several groups of people cycle based on ability level so that each and every member gets an outstanding experience. It gives the opportunity for individuals to find a love of cycling through rides and social gatherings with friends, family and coaches. Located at Club house, Aminu Kano crescent, Wuse 2.

8. Car show

You can check out a number of car shows including the Abuja international motor fair, the Rimz and Beatz car show and the drift league.