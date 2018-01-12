7 incredible travel experiences in Nigeria that will enrich your life

news

Nigeria is rich in unforgettable travel experiences.

From exploring jagged mountains in the West and ancient walls in the North to witness the magnificence of Ogbunike caves.

1. Ogbunike Caves

Nobody can tell precisely how long Ogbunike Caves have been in existence . Located in Ogbunike, Anambra state; Ogbunike cave is a collection of caves that have been in use for hundreds of years for the local people living in the vicinity of the cave.

To explore the remarkable cite is to step back in time, and you’re likely to never look at a hill in the same way again.

There are also streams and body of water at various places. A stream flows out from one of the tunnels into a rapidly flowing river (River Nkissa).

Interestingly, the meeting point of the river and the stream carries both warmth and cold. And tourist can feel the can feel the warm water from the caves and the cold river water.

2. Idanre Hills

Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence.

Enveloped by mountains whose sight alone is capable of spellbinding the mind, Idanre is located about 24 kilometres southwest of Akure, Ondo State capital.

The peaceful people of Idanre have not always lived at the foot of the hills. There used to be a time (from antiquity) when their settlement was high up the hill.

They had everything they needed. As a matter of fact, Western civilization would even have to climb its way up to introduce itself to the ancient city: A team of missionaries led by Rev. Gilbert Carter in the year 1894.

The serene community, which is known for its wonderous hills, distinguishes itself among all other places that have been listed in UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

3. Ikogosi Warm Spring

Unarguably, Ikogosi spring is a geological wonder . It is said to be the only one of its kind discovered anywhere in the world.

Ever fascinating as a result of its magical nature, the warm and cold springs of Ikogosi flow to a point where they meet, with each spring retaining its thermal identity.

The warm spring has a temperature of up to 70 degrees C at the source and 37 degrees C after meeting the cold spring.

As a matter of fact, the meeting point of the warm and cold springs never fails to mesmerize the roving minds of tourists.

4. Everywhere in Taraba

Endowed with diverse and rich topography, Taraba truly deserves to be called “Nature’s gift to the Nation”.

Visit tea plantations in Gembu and the Mambila plateau. The plateau is considered as the highest point in Nigeria and probably in Africa.

5. Adamawa

Visit the Mandara Mountains which are a volcanic range extending about 190 km lie in the northeastern part of Adamawa state along the Cameroon border.

Mandara is an ideal place for rock and mountain climbing. The region is densely populated, mainly by speakers of Chadic languages, including both the Mofu and the Kirdi ethnic groups and it's totally Instagramable.

Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.