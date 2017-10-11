Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

7 strange religions around the world

Weird 7 strange religions around the world

These practices sometimes may not conform to our expectations from a 'religion' .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vampirism play

Vampirism

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Religion is the belief in and worship of a superhuman controlling power, especially a personal God or gods.

These practices sometimes may not conform to our expectations from a 'religion' but they succeed in fulfilling what is expected of a religion which is uniting people because of the belief that they may share.

1. Satanism

play The Church of Satan was established in 1966 (Google)
 

Worshippers of Satan see themselves as spiritualists for whom Satan is an actual deity and a figure symbolising crisis of faith, individualism and free will.

Certain sects of this religion are notorious. For instance, the 'Beasts of Satan' committed murders in Italy between 1998-2004. The 'Order of Nine Angels' affirmed human sacrifice in (the 1960s).

The practice became more widespread with the establishment of the Church of Satan in 1966.

2. Rastafarianism

play BobMarley was an adherent of Rastafarianism (Google)
 

Rastafarians see themselves as the voice against oppressive colonialism.

The aims of the religious movement is to restore pride in African identity which suffered because of the forces of colonialism. They proclaim Zion as the original birthplace of mankind and reject 'Babylon' or the world of materialism.

The principles of Rastafarian lifestyle includes ritual use of marijuana, avoiding alcohol and wearing one's hair in dreadlocks.

3. Iglesia Maradoniana

play A Maradonna temple (Google)
 

This sect pray to the legend of football, Maradona. His fans started a religion for him in the year 1998 and has more than a million followers in more than sixty countries. The supporters of the Maradonian Church count the years since the football legend Maradona's birth in 1960.

4. Scientology

play The Church of Scientology (Google)
 

The Church of Scientology believes in answering questions of religion through science.

The Church of Scientology was established in 1954 by Ron Hubbard. The movement is seen as Man's first effort to explain religion through science. The religion makes an attempt to restore the balance between Man’s knowledge of himself and Man’s knowledge of physical sciences which was disrupted because of the advancement of science in the 20th century.

5. Jediism

Surprising enough this religion was inspired by George Lucas's 'Star Wars'. Jediism was founded by Daniel Jones and his brother Barney in 2008. The Jedis believe that the 'Force' is a reality and that morality is an innate quality of human beings. The religion asks followers to beware of the dark side of this force which leads to fear which leads to hate and which in turn leads to suffering.

6. Aetherius society

play Founder, George King claimed he was approached by an extraterrestrial intelligence called Aetherius (Google)
 

They believe in extraterrestrial intelligence. Founder, George King claimed he was approached by an extraterrestrial intelligence called Aetherius.

The spiritual organization states that it is dedicated to spreading the teachings of advanced extraterrestrial intelligence. The adherents claim that spiritual energy is like electricity and psychic healing energy can be stored in " Spiritual Energy Batteries ".  The motto of the society is " Service is the jewel in the rock of attainment."

7. Vampirism

Vampirism play Vampirism (Google)
 

The adherents of this faith believe it is a religion. Vampirism is derived largely from the depiction of vampires in popular culture especially Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' (1897).

Vampires can be described as active vampires-who indulge in feeding on blood from a human or an animal and psychic vampires- who indulge in feeding on another person's aura. Sexuality and its representation have a big role to play.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort A paragon of nature's magicbullet
2 DIY Here's how to cook 'Olamide's Chicken Peri Peri'bullet
3 Traditions 7 strange traditions across Africabullet

Related Articles

Traditions 5 strange religious beliefs and practices across Africa
Culture 7 strange traditions across Nigeria
Traditions 7 strange traditions across Africa
Romance 7 African destinations perfect for a romantic getaway
Pulse List 5 most beautiful places to visit in West Africa
Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]
Outdoor 10 African waterfalls to see before you die
Tourism 25 beautiful photos of Islamic Republic of Iran
Adventure Guides 5 lit activities you can do in Lagos for free
Life 7 things to do to make the most out of your 20s

Travel, Arts & Culture

Badagry Black Heritage Museum
Badagry Black Heritage Museum A historical treasure waiting to be unearthed
Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu
"Unspoken Words" Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu [PHOTOS]
Lagos book and art festival is back
Book Fair Lagos book and art festival is back
Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance
"Glimpse" Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance