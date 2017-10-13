Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

7 of the weirdest hotels in the world

Strange 7 of the weirdest hotels in the world

Here are seven of the world's most weird and strangest hotels.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland play

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland

(Pintrest)
Why bother with ordinary hotels when you can live your life in these unique hotels.

1. Attrap’ Reves Hotel, France

play Attrap’ Reves Hotel, France (Pintrest)

 

Atrrap’ Reves Hotel is an eco-friendly plastic bubble dome built using recyclable materials to create interactivity with nature.

Enjoy nature in its purest form but be wary of the scary animals of the wild.

2. Poseidon Undersea Resort, Fiji

play Poseidon Undersea Resort, Fiji (Pintrest)
 

If you ever fantasize about what’s it like to live underwater, this resort in Fiji is for you!

Poseidon Undersea Resort, Fiji play Poseidon Undersea Resort, Fiji (Pintrest)

 

The rooms are designed in a way to provide deep sea lovers with an endless view of the sea.

3. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland play

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland

(Pintrest)
 

The Arctic resort has domes serving as guestrooms that create the living situation inside a glass igloo.

The igloos are made of thermal glass to keep guests warm. It also has the world’s largest smoke sauna.

4. The Manta Resort, Zanzibar

play The Manta Resort, Zanzibar (Pintrest)
 

The Manta Resort, Zanzibar has floating rooms suspended in the Indian ocean. The lower bedroom is attached 13 feet underwater with windows that show a view of the sea in all directions.

5. Das Parkhotel, Germany

play Das Parkhotel, Germany (Pintrest)
 

The rooms at Das Parkhotel is like living in a barrel. The rooms are round and the beds are held by an ergonomic slatted frame.

6. The Crane Hotel, The Netherlands

play The Crane Hotel, The Netherlands (Pintrest)
 

It’s a one-room hotel, and you get to sleep inside a crane. Guests can operate the giant crane to get a 360-degrees view of the surroundings.

7. Giraffe Manor, Kenya

play Giraffe Manor, Kenya (Pintrest)
 

Eat breakfast with the giraffes. The hotel has high spacious windows for giraffes to pop their heads in to look for snacks to eat.

