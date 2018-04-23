Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

7 Nigerian authors currently setting the pace

World Book Day 7 Nigerian authors currently setting the pace

From winning prestigious prizes and writing remarkable books to getting a movie deal and creating a great series, these are the Nigerian authors setting the pace.

  • Published:
7 Nigerian authors currently setting the pace play

7 Nigerian authors currently setting the pace

(Refinery29)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In celebration of World Book Day, Pulse would be looking at Nigerian writers who have made their mark this year and the year before.

From winning prestigious prizes and writing remarkable books to getting a movie deal and creating a great series, these are the Nigerian authors setting the pace this year.

1. Nnedi Okorafor

Nneka's works have created more attention for African-based fictional writings. play Nnedi Okorafor - Who Fears Death - HBO (WaAfrika Online)

 

Nnedimma Nkemdili Okorafor is a Nigerian-American writer of fantasy and science fiction for both children and adults.

Her work often looks at "weighty social issues: racial and gender inequality, political violence, the destruction of the environment, genocide and corruption" through "the framework of fantasy."

After turning to writing short stories while she battled complications from a surgery in her teens, Nnedi gradually honed her creative writing skills, winning the Hurston Prize in 2002 for her story, “Amphibious Green”.

In the second novella in Nnedi Okorafor's award-winning trilogy, a young Namibian woman returns home from her first year at college... in outer space. play Binti: The Trilogy (Tor Publishing)

 

Her greatest works, however, are "Who Fears Death" which won the World Fantasy Award for Best Fantasy Novel and the Binti Trilogy. Nnedi uses traditional Nigerian customs and spiritual concepts to tell stories of freedom, confidence and identity that often have young female African protagonists.

Nnedi’s works have made the transition to comics and the small screen. In July 2017, she announced via Twitter that Who Fears Death was picked up by HBO to become a TV series with novelist and Game of Thrones producer, George R.R. Martin, joining the project as an executive producer.

She has also written for Marvel’s Black Panther series and Venomverse.

2. Tochi Onyebuchi

play Tochi Onyebuchi (YouTube)

 

The Nigerian-born author holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale, an MFA in Screenwriting from Tisch, a Masters degree in Global Economic Law from L’institut d’ tudes politiques, and a JD from Columbia Law School.

In his first book, “Beasts Made of the Night”, which was described as “Unforgettable in its darkness, inequality, and magic”, Tochi creates a busy market city inspired by his Nigerian heritage and populates it with a group of outcast kids who shoulder the sins of the rich and powerful.

The central character is a young boy, Taj, who is a member of a clan indentured by the city’s elite to consume the sins of others.

The book includes references to traditional Nigerian practices, some of which you would well relate to. His follow-up, “Crown of Thunder” is slated for release in October 2018 and is expected to continue in that tone.

3. Tomi Adeyemi

play The 24-year-old's novel has been called the biggest fantasy debut novel of 2018 (Winter's Digest)

 

The Nigerian-American Author’s first book, “Children of Blood and Bone”, which has been described as the biggest fantasy debut novel of 2018, has made its first appearance atop the New York Times Bestseller’s list.

The 24-year-old's novel has been called the biggest fantasy debut novel of 2018, drawing comparisons with everything from Game of Thrones to Black Panther, and has netted a movie deal reported to be worth seven figures.

In the book, a young female protagonist, Zelie Adebola who is a fisherman’s daughter is joined by an unlikely band of allies to fight a monarchy and return magic to her home country of Orisha.

4. Lola Shoneyin

Lola Soneyin's “The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives” to hit London theatre play Lola Shoneyin is a Nigerian poet and author who launched her debut novel, "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives", in the UK in May 2010 (Lola Shoneyin)

 

Lola Shoneyin is a Nigerian poet and author who launched her debut novel, "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives", in the UK in May 2010. Shoneyin has forged a reputation as an adventurous, humorous and outspoken feminist. The award-winning author is also the organiser of Ake Books and Art Festival.

Early examples of her work appeared in Post Express in 1995, which features a short story about a Nigerian woman who leaves her husband for an Austrian woman. This story initiated dialogue about homosexuality within a Nigerian context.

Lola Shoneyin named 'Literary Person of the Year' play Shoneyin has also written for newspapers, including The Scotsman, The Guardian, and The Times on issues such as racism (Pulse )

Shoneyin has also written for newspapers, including The Scotsman, The Guardian, and The Times on issues such as racism, Nigeria's tradition of polygamous marriage, the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram and the elections of now President Muhammadu Buhari.

5. Roye Okupe

Deeroye play Roye's graphic novel was released back in August 2015 and has since been featured on CNN, BBC and Forbes (YouTube)

 

Roye Okupe is a writer and creator of E.X.O., a superhero story about redemption, set in futuristic 2025 Nigeria.

The graphic novel was released back in August 2015 and has since been featured on CNN, BBC and Forbes.

“Wale Williams and his setting of ‘Lagoon City’ is to Lagos what Gotham City is to New York,” Forbes has said about Okupe’s book. CNN, on the other hand, describes the novel as a “fast-paced, afro-futuristic graphic novel.”

6. Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie

Author wears Nigerian label IDMA-NOF for private Vogue tea party play The award-winning author has published a short book on feminism, "Dear Ijeawele, Or A Feminist Manifesto In Fifteen Suggestions" (Vogue)

 

Adichie is an unrepentant feminist and activist in all rights. The award-winning author has published a short book on feminism, "Dear Ijeawele, Or A Feminist Manifesto In Fifteen Suggestions".

Her essay, We Should All Be Feminists, adapted from her 2013 TEDx talk, has remained on the bestseller lists, particularly in Sweden, where in 2015 it was distributed to every 16-year-old high-school student in the land.

The success of We Should All Be Feminists has made Adichie as prominent for her feminism as for her novels, to the extent that she now gets invited to every damned feminist thing in the whole world.

7. Chika Unigwe

play Unigwe was appointed as Bonderman Professor of Creative Writing at Brown University in Rhode Island and won the 2003 BBC Short Story Competition and a Commonwealth Short Story Competition award (Press)

 

Author of four novels, Chika Unigwe was in the final shortlist of the 2016 Nigerian Prize for Literature for her novel ‘Night Dancer’. In 2012, her novel ‘On Black Sisters’ Street’, had won the same prize. Unigwe was appointed as Bonderman Professor of Creative Writing at Brown University in Rhode Island and won the 2003 BBC Short Story Competition and a Commonwealth Short Story Competition award.

In 2004, she was shortlisted for the Caine Prize for African Writing. In the same year, her short story made the top 10 of the Million Writers Award for best online fiction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 World News 5 most dangerous borders in the worldbullet
2 World Statistics 10 most populated countries in the worldbullet
3 Pulse List 5 places to see in Nigeria before they disappearbullet

Related Articles

African Drum Festival 5 things we learnt from this African festivity
News World’s oldest person from the 19th century is dead
Kehinde Wiley Nigerian-American painter makes TIME's 100 most influential list
June Books 5 must read Nigerian novels this month
#WomanCrushWednesday Chika Unigwe, pushing boundaries
Chimamanda Adichie Author says she became a feminist because she grew up in Nigeria
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor speaks on possibility of a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration
Tomi Adeyemi Author says black girls need a fantasy book every month
Tomi Adeyemi All you need to know about award-winning writer
"Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 things we learnt from this African festivity
African Drum Festival 5 things we learnt from this African festivity
World’s oldest person from the 19th century is dead
News World’s oldest person from the 19th century is dead
How to make palm oil moi moi with egg
Food Recipe Here's how to make palm oil moi moi and egg
Smoked fish could be causing cancer experts say
Food News Smoked fish could be causing cancer experts say