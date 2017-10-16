7 essential food you can buy with less than N100

The standard of living in Nigeria is hard and expensive we can't deny that. But there are still somethings you can buy for little change.

A quick survey proves that there are still some essential items that can be gotten with N100 or less.

1. Garri

Retailers sell this cherished cassava flakes in small quantities that go for as low as N20 or N50 leaving you with enough money to buy sugar, groundnut and sachet water to go with it.

A mix of Garri and hot water with soup will also provide you with a sumptuous meal.

2. Noodles

Easy and quick to prepare, noodles is bae. Although there are different sizes of noodles, the smallest size goes for as low as N30 to N50 at the most and in no time at all, you can have yourself a quick meal.

3. Puff Puff

With just N100 you can buy Puff Puff to feed yourself for the entire day.

Depending on the area you are in, you can buy enough puff puff for N100 or less.

4. Bread and Akara

Plenty people will argue but you can get bread and akara for just N100. Simply buy bread of N50 and akara worth N50.

5. Roasted plantain

Popularly known as 'boli', this delicious snack can be sold for N100 or less. Visit any roadside boli roaster today!