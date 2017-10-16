Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

7 essential food you can buy with less than N100

Cheap Food 7 essential food you can buy with less than N100

A quick survey proves that there are still some essential items that can be gotten with N100 or less.

  • Published:
Puff Puff play

Puff Puff

(Thechive)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The standard of living in Nigeria is hard and expensive we can't deny that. But there are still somethings you can buy for little change.

A quick survey proves that there are still some essential items that can be gotten with N100 or less.

1. Garri

Garri and groundnut play Garri and groundnut (Octopus news)
 

Retailers sell this cherished cassava flakes in small quantities that go for as low as N20 or N50 leaving you with enough money to buy sugar, groundnut and sachet water to go with it.

A mix of Garri and hot water with soup will also provide you with a sumptuous meal.

2. Noodles

Some foods looked guilt-free and refreshing, like zucchini noodles tossed in a pine-nut-free, avocado-infused pesto sauce from Raw – A Juice Company. It cost $10. play Noodles (Meia Robinson/Business Insider)
 

Easy and quick to prepare, noodles is bae. Although there are different sizes of noodles, the smallest size goes for as low as N30 to N50 at the most and in no time at all, you can have yourself a quick meal.

3. Puff Puff

Puff Puff play Puff Puff (Thechive)
 

With just N100 you can buy Puff Puff to feed yourself for the entire day.

Depending on the area you are in, you can buy enough puff puff for N100 or less.

4. Bread and Akara

Bread and akara play Bread and Akara is bae (estellarchive)
 

Plenty people will argue but you can get bread and akara for just N100. Simply buy bread of N50 and akara worth N50.

5. Roasted plantain

play Be like Ambode and buy boli (Press)
 

Popularly known as 'boli', this delicious snack can be sold for N100 or less. Visit any roadside boli roaster today!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Weird 7 strange religions around the worldbullet
2 Fast Foods This is what Falz means by 'something light'bullet
3 Budget Travel 7 cheap travel tips millennials swear bybullet

Related Articles

Fast Foods This is what Falz means by 'something light'
DIY Here's how to cook 'Olamide's Chicken Peri Peri'
Pulse List 10 exceptional festivals across Nigeria
Weekend Trips 5 exciting things to do this weekend
Budget Travel 7 cheap travel tips millennials swear by
Spicy Puff Puff How to fry this Yoruba delicacy
Wanderlust 5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try
Bucket List Check out this daredevil swing at the end of the world
Strange 7 of the weirdest hotels in the world
Exploring Africa 5 most mysterious places on the continent

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to paint your home yourself.
DIY 101 How to paint your home yourself
Join over 5000 travel enthusiasts in November
Tourism Join over 5000 travel enthusiasts in November
Yaba Badoe
The Secret Of The Purple Lake Yaba Badoe releases magical book for young adults
Igue festival, Benin
Pulse List 10 exceptional festivals across Nigeria