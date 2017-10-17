7 African festivals you should witness before you die

Africa has a hugely diverse array of cultures. So, it is no surprise the continent has the most cultural festivals on the planet.

From food, music, art and film, these festivities also take place in spectacular locations, such as isolated deserts, medieval cities, on the shores of a lake or on a tropical island.

From the colourful Durbar in Northern Nigeria to the festival of sacred music in Morocco, these are African festivals you should experience.

1. AfrikaBurn, South Africa

AfrikaBurn is the continent’s most alternative arts festival. Everything that happens in Tankwa Town, a temporary settlement where 10 000 festival goers gather in the Karoo desert, is up to the creativity of participants.

There is no entertainment organised instead, the participants of the festival create their own artworks, their own music and their own performances. You have no idea what to expect each year, but you’re guaranteed an experience that will blow your mind.

2. Gnaoua World Music Festival, Morocco

The coastal 18th-century town of Essaouira hosts an annual festival which sees traditional Gnaoua musicians (descendants of slaves from sub-Saharan Africa) joined by jazz, pop, blues, reggae, hip-hop, Sufi, Latin and rock musicians, attracting around 500 000 people.

The performances take place on the town’s beaches, historic sites, public squares and beaches as Essaouira is transformed into a musical oasis.

3. Lake of Stars, Malawi

The Lake of Stars festival has been named one of the world’s best by the UK’s Guardian newspaper. The music festival takes place on the shores of beautiful Lake Malawi, with local Malawian musicians playing side by side with bands and DJs from around the world – many of whom play for free just for the chance to get involved in this feel-good event.

There’s a range of music on the lineup, from electro to Afro-pop, and while you’re taking a break in between checking out the acts, you can swim in the lake, laze on sandy beaches, or get involved in one of the festival’s communities projects.

4. Felabration, Lagos, Nigeria

Another week-long annual celebration of the life and legacy of Fela Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeat conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti.

This festival sees people from all over the world visit the Afrika Shrine, smoke weed without any sanction and enjoy afrobeat at its best.

Fela Kuti was a Nigerian musician and human rights activist known for pioneering the afrobeat genre of music.

5. International Festival of the Sahara, Tunisia

Somewhere in the Sahara Desert of Tunisia, the population swells by 50,000 each year when people arrive to share in a four-day celebration the art, traditions and culture of the people of the desert.

Side attractions include Camel marathons, displays of horse riding, a Bedouin marriage, lively dancing, music performances and a poetry competition.

6. Durbar

The Durbar is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, Eid el-Fitr, and at the start of the pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid el-Kabir in Kano and Kaduna, Nigeria.

It is also the most colourful thing you might ever experience. A typical Durbar fest has a procession of horsemen, acrobats, and musicians parade in front of the crowd in a myriad of different costumes of every colour you can imagine. Purple turbans, metallic swords glisten in the sun, women dressed in royal robes pass by (Kind of reminds you of medieval Europe).

7. Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, Morocco

Each year the medieval Moroccan city puts on a festival of sacred music from around the world.

The show features everything from whirling dervishes from Turkey, dancers from Bali and chanting Sufi mystics from Iran. The event also takes place in Morocco's centuries-old palaces and atmospheric garden courtyards.