5 young writers between the ages 5 - 8 publish their first books

It was an exciting evening on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as five young children launched their first books.

Folafemi Olu Adesina, age 5, Onyinye Udechukwu, age 10, Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, age 6, Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi, age 8, and Oluwademilade Fagbayi, age 10, had their books published by the Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop under the Jordan Hill Butterfly Series initiative.

Mrs Adeola Eze, the Educational Director & The Lead Instructor at Jordan Hill CWRW, says the "primary goal of the workshop is to cultivate every child to be enthusiastic about reading and to also help them discover their potential to write creatively."

The young beaming authors collectively published "The Magic Button", "The Mischievous Old Woman", "The Stolen Treasure", "Max the Footballer" and "The Lion Comes to Town".

Oluwadarasimi author of "Max The Footballer", says he hopes to play in one of the international football leagues one day. According to the budding talent, the release of his book makes him feel outstanding and believes every child should join the Young Authors’ Club organised by Jordan Hill.

About Jordan Hill Creating Writing & Reading Workshop

The Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop is an imprint focused on publishing young writers’ books and celebrating greatness in children.

The aim of this programme is to inspire, motivate and mentor children to write and complete a book of their own, and thereafter get the books published by Jordan Hill.

Find out how to enroll your children, siblings, nephews, and nieces for this years' Young Authors’ Mentorship Summer Camp, by visiting these pages:

Website: www.jordanhill.org

Email: info@jordanhill.org

Instagram: @jordanhill.ed

