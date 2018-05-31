Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 young writers between the ages 5 - 8 publish their first books

Young Authors' Club 5 young writers ages 5 - 8 publish their first books

The talented five have now joined the global rank of authors thanks to the Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop under the Jordan Hill Butterfly Series initiative.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch
    The young authors singing at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch
    Mr Henry Agbebire speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch
    Mrs Adesdoyin Adesina attends Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guests attend Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Uche Mac-Auley attends Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Mr. Desmond Majekodunmi attends Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Mr Henry Agbebire speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Folafemi Olu Adesina, author The Magic Button at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Onyinye Udechukwu, author The Stolen Treasure at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, author The Lion Comes to Town at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi, author Max The Footballer at Jordan Hill Book Launch    
  • Oluwademilade Fagbayi, author The Mischievous Old Woman at Jordan Hill Book Launch    
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guest attend Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Folafemi Olu Adesina, author The Magic Button at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guests attend Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guests attend Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guest attends Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jide Benson hosting the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Guest attends Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • The Governor of Lagos representative speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Young star singing at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Young stars singing at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Young star singing at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Young star singing at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Young stars singing at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Mrs Adesdoyin Adesina speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Potters Lounge students singing at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Mr Desmond Majekodunmi speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Mr Desmond Majekodunmi speaking at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Onyinye Udechukwu receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu recieving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch    
  • Folafemi Olu Adesina receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Oluwademilade Fagbayi receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Adeola Eze receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • 5 young writers or Corona School, Ikoyi ages 5 - 8 publish their first books   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Adeola Eze receiving the certificate for oustanding author at the Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch
    Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, author The Lion Comes to Town signing her book at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
  • Jordan Hill Book Launch
    Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, author The Lion Comes to Town signing her book at Jordan Hill Book Launch   
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was an exciting evening on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as five young children launched their first books.

Folafemi Olu Adesina, age 5, Onyinye Udechukwu, age 10, Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, age 6, Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi, age 8, and Oluwademilade Fagbayi, age 10, had their books published by the Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop under the Jordan Hill Butterfly Series initiative.

Jordan Hill Book Launch play Folafemi Olu Adesina, age 5, Onyinye Udechukwu, age 10, Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, age 6, Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi, age 8, and Oluwademilade Fagbayi, age 10 (Pulse)

 

Mrs Adeola Eze, the Educational Director & The Lead Instructor at Jordan Hill CWRW, says the "primary goal of the workshop is to cultivate every child to be enthusiastic about reading and to also help them discover their potential to write creatively."

The young beaming authors collectively published "The Magic Button", "The Mischievous Old Woman", "The Stolen Treasure", "Max the Footballer" and "The Lion Comes to Town".

Jordan Hill Book Launch play The young beaming authors collectively published "The Magic Button", "The Mischievous Old Woman", "The Stolen Treasure", "Max the Footballer" and "The Lion Comes to Town" (Pulse)

 

Oluwadarasimi author of "Max The Footballer", says he hopes to play in one of the international football leagues one day. According to the budding talent, the release of his book makes him feel outstanding and believes every child should join the Young Authors’ Club organised by Jordan Hill.

Jordan Hill Book Launch play Folafemi Olu Adesina, age 5, Onyinye Udechukwu, age 10, Bolaoluwa Nerat Asaolu, age 6, Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi, age 8, and Oluwademilade Fagbayi, age 10 (Pulse)

 

About Jordan Hill Creating Writing & Reading Workshop

The Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop is an imprint focused on publishing young writers’ books and celebrating greatness in children.

The aim of this programme is to inspire, motivate and mentor children to write and complete a book of their own, and thereafter get the books published by Jordan Hill.

Find out how to enroll your children, siblings, nephews, and nieces for this years' Young Authors’ Mentorship Summer Camp, by visiting these pages:

Website: www.jordanhill.org

Email: info@jordanhill.org

Instagram: @jordanhill.ed

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visitbullet
2 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet
3 Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekendbullet

Related Articles

Young Authors’ Club 8-yr-old Nigerian boy gets his book published
Chimamanda Adichie Author delivers motivating speech at Harvard class day
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
Art Guide 5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Award-winning Author gives keynote speech at annual International Igbo conference
Chimamanda Adichie Author gets honorary degree from Duke University
Chimamanda Adichie Author shares shocking story of her dad's kidnap in 2015

Travel, Arts & Culture

137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
How to make moi moi with plantain
Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Health benefits of Kola nut
Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut