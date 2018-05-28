5 ways to celebrate democracy day

news

On May 29, 2018, Nigerians will take to the streets and stadium to celebrate Democracy day.

This public holiday commemorates the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, when the newly elected Olusegun Obasanjo took office as the President of Nigeria on May 1999 ending multiple decades of military rule that began in 1966.

If you are one of those people planning to celebrate Democracy day, here are five ways to have a great day .

1. Go kayaking

Go Kayaking in Ikoyi for little or nothing. Drag that ocean loving friend or foe and hit the water with a kayak! While kayaking, it’s pretty hard to beat the sheer majesty of Ikoyi and Lekki as your backdrop ! This is an excellent choice for a rare public holiday.

This low impact activity can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and flexibility.

2. Go watch the march past

While Nigeria celebrates, citizens would be at the stadium to march and listen to the president give his speech.

Why not spend that day watching a colourful parade.

3. Go ziplining

Maybe not skydiving and tandem paragliding, but zip lining would do the trick. Ziplining at the beach in Lekki is a magical and breathtaking experience that you’ll be talking about for years to come.

4. Go birdwatching at Lekki Conservation Centre

Trees produce most of the world’s oxygen, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a precious place, and by supporting sustainable tourism in the area, you can do your bit to ensure its survival for future generations.

And aside from all that, go on a canopy walk to enjoy a bird eyes view of the forest and see the wild life.