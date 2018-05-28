Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 ways to celebrate democracy day

Nigeria 5 ways to celebrate democracy day

If you are one of those people planning to celebrate Democracy day, here are five ways to have a great day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 ways to celebrate democracy day play

5 ways to celebrate Democracy Day

(Pointblank News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On May 29, 2018, Nigerians will take to the streets and stadium to celebrate Democracy day.

This public holiday commemorates the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, when the newly elected Olusegun Obasanjo took office as the President of Nigeria on May 1999 ending multiple decades of military rule that began in 1966.

If you are one of those people planning to celebrate Democracy day, here are five ways to have a great day.

1. Go kayaking

Try Kayaking at Sunet play

Try Kayaking at Sunet

(Florida Rambler)

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Can Only Buy In Nigeria

Go Kayaking in Ikoyi for little or nothing. Drag that ocean loving friend or foe and hit the water with a kayak! While kayaking, it’s pretty hard to beat the sheer majesty of Ikoyi and Lekki as your backdrop! This is an excellent choice for a rare public holiday.

This low impact activity can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and flexibility.

2. Go watch the march past

play (Nigerian Voice)

 

While Nigeria celebrates, citizens would be at the stadium to march and listen to the president give his speech.

Why not spend that day watching a colourful parade.

3. Go ziplining

5 things to keep the kids happy play

5 things to keep the kids happy

(Adrenaline Lagos)

 

Maybe not skydiving and tandem paragliding, but zip lining would do the trick. Ziplining at the beach in Lekki is a magical and breathtaking experience that you’ll be talking about for years to come.

4. Go birdwatching at Lekki Conservation Centre

7 things to do in Lagos that doesn’t involve the beach play

The canopy walkway at LCC

(Lonely planet)

 

Trees produce most of the world’s oxygen, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a precious place, and by supporting sustainable tourism in the area, you can do your bit to ensure its survival for future generations.

And aside from all that, go on a canopy walk to enjoy a bird eyes view of the forest and see the wild life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet
2 Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekendbullet
3 Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dishbullet

Related Articles

Abuja Photos to make you fall in love with Nigeria's capital city
Travel Inspiration 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria
Guides & Tips 7 things tourists should never do in Nigeria
Oldie But Goldie Travel in time with these vintage photos of Nigeria
Guides Most famous religious sites in Nigeria
See & Explore 8 things we love about Africa
YOLO These are the 5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s
Iceland This is the world's best country for women
Guides & Tips Most fulfilling travel destinations in Nigeria
Art Guide 5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now

Travel, Arts & Culture

Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed
Marijuana Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed
5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
Art Guide 5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
How to cook the delicious atama soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious atama soup
Members of the Young Author's Club initiative by Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop.
Young Authors’ Club 8-yr-old Nigerian boy gets his book published