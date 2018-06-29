Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 train trips you must make in Nigeria

Explore 5 train trips you must make in Nigeria

These station to station trips in Nigeria will satisfy your wanderlust.

  • Published:
5 train trips you must take in Nigeria play

5 train trips you must take in Nigeria

(polrail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ever wanted to travel round Nigeria but was unsure about road travel? Train travel is your answer. These are the five train trips you must make in Nigeria.

In the past, road travel has always been the best way to move around Nigeria, but due to the recent crises around the country, it hasn't been the safest way to travel. However, Nigeria does have some scenic drives one has to take in Nigeria.

With the new rail lines that have been installed round the country, train travel is becoming a more desirable means of travel. Even though the journeys are longer than road, take the more poetic option, grab a book and travel round Nigeria via any of these routes.

1. Abuja to Kaduna

The trip from Abuja to Kaduna is one of the most recent routes in Nigeria. The coaches are new and comfortable, even though the fare is affordable. Estimated time is 2 hours 30 minutes, stops inclusive.

ALSO READ: A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria

2. Lagos to Ibadan

The trip from Lagos to Ibadan via train is about 8 hours which is much longer in comparison with the 3 hours by road. Stops are inclusive. Fare is N250.

3. Abuja to Lagos

There isn't a direct route but the trip can be done from Abuja to Kaduna and then from Kaduna to Lagos. Estimated time is about 29 hours.

4. Lagos to Kano

The trip to Kano from Lagos is 35 hours and is quite expensive. The fares are:

Second Class Standard N1,930 
First Class (A/C) N2,890 
First Class (A/C Sleeper) N4,990 

5. Lagos to Abeokuta

Lagos to Ogun state is one of the most plied route in Nigeria. Fare is also N250.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
3 Africa 5 of the most beautiful airports on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Nature Travelling 5 breathtaking natural landscapes to witness in Nigeria
Explore A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
Where To Go Beautiful lakes to visit in Nigeria
Enjoy Nigeria The scenic drives you have to take in Nigeria
Sites in Nigeria you shouldn't visit
FUNAAB Zoo A brief walk into Abeokuta zoological gardens

Travel, Arts & Culture

Foods that help relieve anxiety
Health Benefits Foods that help relieve anxiety and stress
Winner of ARTX 2018 Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola
ART X Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola wins N1,000,000 prize
How to make banana bread
DIY How to make banana bread
How to chop onions without crying
Food Hack How to cut onions without crying