5 top things to do in Lagos right now

If you are always active, chilling in Lagos might become boring at some point.

(Jaybee)
Lagos constantly introduces new things, try this top things right now.

If you are always active, chilling in Lagos might become boring at some point. But here is all the help you need.

1. Kids Beach

play Help mother nature while also having an amazing time at Kids Beach Garden (Naija Nomad)

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

Help mother nature while also having an amazing time at Kids Beach Garden. Owned by Doyin Ogunye, the beach is the first sustainable beach in Nigeria where children learn about the environment and give back by cleaning up and recycling.

Pure water nylons, plastic bottles and tyres are recycled, and plants from their garden are sold to raise money for disadvantaged kids.

2. Arcade

5 of the best things to do with kid in Lagos play Tired of the beach? Go have fun at new arcade centre, Rufus N Bee (Rufus & Bee)

 

Tired of the beach? Go have fun at new arcade centre, Rufus N Bee. RnB is a fun centre that combines great dining and an extensive assortment of arcade entertainment for adults and families.

Honestly, that place is the truth!

3. Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park

5 amusement and water parks you should visit in Lagos play If you can afford it, Hi-impact offers some thrilling rides and the experience of a lifetime (Hi-Impact)

 

Hi Impact Planet is an amusement, theme park and resort on the outskirts of Lagos. If you can afford it, Hi-impact offers some thrilling rides and the experience of a lifetime.

4. Camping at the beach

play Camping services are provided at the beach in Tarkwa Bay upon special request (The Guardian Nigeria)

 

Camping services are provided at the beach in Tarkwa Bay upon special request. Or visit JayBee Beach Camp which has purpose built beach cabins as accommodation for anyone who wants to spend the night at the beach. There are a total of three cabins on the premises with each cabin accommodating a maximum of six people.

