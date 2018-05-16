Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 things you should know about the Fulani people

Africa 5 things you should know about the Fulani people

The Fulani people live in many parts of Africa and are spread across almost 20 countries from the west to the east.

  • Published:
5 things you should know about the Fulani people play

5 things you should know about the Fulani people

(trip down memory lane)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Fulani people are one of the largest ethnic groups in the Sahel and West Africa, widely dispersed across the region.

The Fulani people live in many parts of Africa and are spread across almost 20 countries from the west to the east. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the Fulani people.

play

1. Most of them are Muslims

Islam became prominent in West Africa in the 11th century and the Fulani's converted at the time. They have even participated in campaigns over the centuries to convert others.

2. They come from the upper Nile

Historians believe that the Fulani's descended from a nomadic group that once lived in the upper Nile region around 3500 BC. Once the climate of the Sahara became too harsh, they migrated out of the area to find greener pastures.

play

3. They are the largest nomadic people in the world

Almost all Fulani people are nomadic, making it the largest group of such kind in the world. They live everywhere in Africa and solely rely on their cattles and farming. They carry a mobile house with them known as a bukkaru.

4. They vary

There isn’t one specific way of dressing for all Fulanis thanks to their diversity. In some places, women adorn their hair with shells, cowries or use henna to decorate their hands and feet. But both men and women often have face markings they were given as children.

5. The Fulani language is one of the most widely spoken in Africa

First off, Fulani is an official language in Guinea, Nigeria and Senegal and is spoken in 20 other countries across Africa. It is referred to as Fulfulde and estimated that around 18 million people in Africa speak the language.

Out of those, there are five major dialects, but all have similar grammar and vocabulary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet
2 Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate tobullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious oha soupbullet

Related Articles

People 5 things that might surprise you about Yoruba culture
The 5 most beautiful places in Africa
Guides Here is the most dangerous airport on the planet
Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to
Tourism 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit
Guides & Tips 7 things tourists should never do in Nigeria
Travel Inspiration 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria
Guides 5 charming towns and cities in Africa
Travel Guide 7 West African gems you should add to your bucket list

Travel, Arts & Culture

Curry powder
Pulse Food 5 healthy spices you should be eating
5 things that might surprise you about Yoruba culture
People 5 things that might surprise you about Yoruba culture
The best West African restaurants in London
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
How to cook the delicious efo riro soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious efo riro soup