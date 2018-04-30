Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 things you can only buy in Nigeria

Travel Tips 5 things you can only buy in Nigeria

These things can be the perfect thing to give loved ones as a souvenir.

  • Published:
5 things you can only buy in Nigeria play

5 things you can only buy in Nigeria

(Naij)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In spite of globalization, there are still some things that can only be bought in Nigeria.

These things can be the perfect thing to give loved ones as a souvenir.

1. Aso Oke

Aso Oke play This specially made cloth is expensive and worn on special occasions like weddings, funeral and chieftaincy installation ceremonies (Deal Dey)

 

Aso Oke is a hand-woven material made by the Yorubas. This exquisite fabric is made by weavers from the northernmost part of Yoruba land, who are referred to as ‘ara-oke’.

This specially made cloth is expensive and worn on special occasions like weddings, funeral and chieftaincy installation ceremonies.

This would make a perfect gift for a loved one back home.

ALSO READ: The most beautiful churches in Nigeria

2. Adire

5 things you can only buy in Nigeria play The three basic resist techniques used to dye the cloth are Oniko, Alabere and Eleko (Naij)

 

Adire is a type of dyed cloth produced by the Yoruba women of southwestern Nigeria, particularly those from Abeokuta. The three basic resist techniques used to dye the cloth are Oniko, Alabere and Eleko.

3. Udu

play It produces a bass sound that changes in pitch depending on how the hand above the jug is positioned (Research Gate)

A water jug that could pass as a musical instrument, the Udu is made from baked clay by women from the southeast of Nigeria. To turn this into a musical instrument an extra hole is added to the jug. It produces a bass sound that changes in pitch depending on how the hand above the jug is positioned.

ALSO READ: Traditions only Nigerians can understand

4. Wara

Wara- Ilorin play Made in Kwara state hence the name "wara", you can also call it a local Tofu (Kitchen Butterfly)

 

Wara is traditionally made by adding a coagulant called bomubomu in the Yoruba language, to fresh boiling cow's milk to curdle it. Made in Kwara state hence the name "wara", you can also call it a local Tofu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet
2 Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeriabullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soupbullet

Related Articles

Travel Guide Traditions only Nigerians can understand
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Dark Continent Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die
Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeria
Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos
Travel 10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire life
Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
Travel Safe Weird diseases you can catch while travelling

Travel, Arts & Culture

Traditions only Nigerians can understand
Travel Guide Traditions only Nigerians can understand
A brief walk into National Museum of Unity, Ibadan
National Museum of Unity, Ibadan What you probably didn't know about Nigeria's home of historical artifacts
Promoting enterprise, GTBank Food and Drink Fair delivers
GTBank Food And Drink Fair Promoting enterprise, annual food festival delivers
10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire life
Travel 10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire life