5 things you can only buy in Nigeria

news

In spite of globalization, there are still some things that can only be bought in Nigeria .

These things can be the perfect thing to give loved ones as a souvenir.

1. Aso Oke

Aso Oke is a hand-woven material made by the Yorubas. This exquisite fabric is made by weavers from the northernmost part of Yoruba land, who are referred to as ‘ara-oke’.

This specially made cloth is expensive and worn on special occasions like weddings, funeral and chieftaincy installation ceremonies.

This would make a perfect gift for a loved one back home.

ALSO READ: The most beautiful churches in Nigeria

2. Adire

Adire is a type of dyed cloth produced by the Yoruba women of southwestern Nigeria, particularly those from Abeokuta. The three basic resist techniques used to dye the cloth are Oniko, Alabere and Eleko.

3. Udu

A water jug that could pass as a musical instrument, the Udu is made from baked clay by women from the southeast of Nigeria. To turn this into a musical instrument an extra hole is added to the jug. It produces a bass sound that changes in pitch depending on how the hand above the jug is positioned.

ALSO READ: Traditions only Nigerians can understand

4. Wara

Wara is traditionally made by adding a coagulant called bomubomu in the Yoruba language, to fresh boiling cow's milk to curdle it. Made in Kwara state hence the name "wara", you can also call it a local Tofu.