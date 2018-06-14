Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 things to do with family this holiday

Sallah 5 things to do with family this holiday

Just like Christians do during Easter or Christmas, Muslims celebrate Sallah in style with loved ones.

  • Published:
5 things to do with family this holiday play

5 things to do with family this holiday

(AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GettyImages)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sallah is usually celebrated for three days and is declared as a national holiday in most countries, especially Nigeria.

Just like Christians do during Easter or Christmas, Muslims celebrate Sallah in style with loved ones. Some even go out with family for a proper celebration.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigeria travel destinations for millennials

Below are five things you can get up to this Sallah break with family members in Lagos.

1. Go climb the highest canopy walk at Lekki Conservation Centre

7 things to do in Lagos that doesn’t involve the beach play

The canopy walkway at LCC

(Lonely planet)

 

Trees produce most of the world’s oxygen, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a precious place, and by supporting sustainable tourism in the area, you can do your bit to ensure its survival for future generations.

And aside from all that, go on a canopy walk to enjoy a bird eyes view of the forest and see the wildlife.

2. Go to the beach

Takwa Bay Beach play

Takwa Bay Beach

(AHEH)

 

Any beach in Lagos would do! But you can visit a sustainable beach to help mother nature while also having an amazing time. Join others in cleaning the beach while also giving back to the environment. The children would totally love this.

3. Go on a family picnic at one of the parks

Let the party begin play

Let the party begin

(Reuters)

Ditch the boring family gatherings at home and take your loved ones to the park for an enjoyable picnic.

4. Go kayaking

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos play

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

(Instagram/KayakLagos)

ALSO READ: 10 exciting trips to take in your 20’s

Looking for something alternative to do? Go Kayaking in Ikoyi for little or nothing. Good news is children can kayak under adult supervision too.

So, drag those aunties and uncles and hit the water with a kayak! This is an excellent choice for a rare public holiday.

This low impact activity can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and skills.

5. Make the best of staying at home

Have a family cook out while watching the 2018 world cup from the confines of your home with loved ones around you.

What better way to celebrate the holiday?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
2 Healthy Living Health benefits of African Walnutbullet
3 DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beansbullet

Related Articles

Where To Go Beautiful lakes to visit in Nigeria
Enjoy Nigeria The scenic drives you have to take in Nigeria
How African languages are going digital
Explore Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them
Africa 5 most populated African countries
Sites in Nigeria you shouldn't visit
Nigeria 5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
Culture 5 strange traditions across Nigeria
Tips 5 of the world's scariest travel destination
Visual Artists Nigerian photographers you should know

Travel, Arts & Culture

Cocaine, marijuana, heroin, codeine allowed for 2018 world cup
World Cup 2018 Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed in Russia
Ostrich at the park
FUNAAB Zoo A brief walk into Abeokuta zoological gardens
Health benefits of Irish potatoes
Eating Right Health benefits of Irish potatoes
You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja
Azerbaijan You won't find weed if you travel to Ganja