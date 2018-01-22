Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 stress-free ways to pack for your next trip

Travel Hacks 5 stress-free ways to pack for your next trip

Let Pulse Travel guide you and make sure your packing is in the bag.

  • Published:
5 steps to make packing for your next trip stress-free play

5 steps to make packing for your next trip stress-free

(Potentash)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having difficulty in packing for your next trip?

From deciding if you can squeeze all your clothes in your hand luggage, to finding appropriate-sized toiletries and worrying about where to carry your valuables, all these can be a terrifying headache.

play 5 stress-free ways to pack for your next trip (Matador)

 

Worry not, let Pulse Travel guide you and make sure your packing is in the bag.

ALSO READ: 5 countries to explore in 2018

Try out these five tips, including some pretty great travel products to help you out.

1. Choose the right hold luggage

Do yourself a favour and get a wheelie or four-wheeled luggage. It is easy to haul around the airport or station and with one main packing compartment, making it a breeze to throw in your belongings. But you might be in trouble if you encounter cobbles, uneven terrain, or the need to take your wheelie on mules or up mountains.

Get roller bags with outsized trodden wheels that are designed to roll more freely over rough terrain. Also, go with a hand-luggage only or get a backpack or duffel bag.

2. Make your own toiletry bag

play Buy reusable small containers that you can refill with your favourite soaps (Amazon)

 

Buy reusable small containers that you can refill with your favourite soaps and lotion from home. This is definitely a cheaper option.

3. Keep vital documents handy

Pickpockets are all over the world, so when it comes to your valuables it's worth keeping them in security pouches discreetly tucked against your body.

From money belts that go under your trousers to even special bras for hiding cards and cash, there are different sizes and styles so you can choose what you are most comfortable with.

ALSO READ: How to travel the world without quitting your day job

4. Get organised

No one wants to have to empty out the entire contents of their bag to find their passport or clean underwear. Packing organisers make this a breeze. With these, you can arrive at your destination with the knowledge that everything is grouped together and fills the space perfectly.

Keep it simple by dividing up by clothing 'types' - tops in one, trousers in another, underwear in another. Not only will it save you time looking for them, but you can also easily unpack and move the clothes from suitcase to wardrobe or overnight bag easily too.

5. Go with only hand luggage

play Go with only hand luggage (Daily Star)

 

Doing this not only spares you any a backache from shouldering a big pack but forces you to prioritise.

Increasingly it also saves you money on check-in fees too.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Yankari Game Reserve Why the baboons in Bauchi are called ‘Area Boys’bullet
2 Pulse List 5 unclaimed lands on earth you can still rule overbullet
3 Damien Hirst 10 times the controversial artist was 'caught' in the...bullet

Related Articles

Travel Inspiration Dine with Giraffes in this Kenya hotel
Photography Tips A beginners guide to travel photography
Pulse List 5 strange museums around the world
Pulse List The most picturesque places in Lagos
Wanderlust Scientist discover rare gene that makes people desperate to travel
Chilling in Orbit Russians to build luxury hotel in space
Pulse List 5 unclaimed lands on earth you can still rule over
Guides & Tips The essential travel guide to Nigeria
Sovereign Military Order of Malta Here's the only country in the world with no land
Pulse List 7 ways to honour the dead around the world

Travel, Arts & Culture

oven-roasted chocolate banana recipe
Something Light Try this oven-roasted chocolate banana recipe
Dine with Giraffes in this Kenya hotel
Travel Inspiration Dine with Giraffes in this Kenya hotel
5 strange museums around the world
Pulse List 5 strange museums around the world
A beginners guide to travel photography
Photography Tips A beginners guide to travel photography