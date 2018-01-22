5 stress-free ways to pack for your next trip

news

Having difficulty in packing for your next trip?

From deciding if you can squeeze all your clothes in your hand luggage, to finding appropriate-sized toiletries and worrying about where to carry your valuables, all these can be a terrifying headache.

Worry not, let Pulse Travel guide you and make sure your packing is in the bag.

Try out these five tips, including some pretty great travel products to help you out.

1. Choose the right hold luggage

Do yourself a favour and get a wheelie or four-wheeled luggage. It is easy to haul around the airport or station and with one main packing compartment, making it a breeze to throw in your belongings. But you might be in trouble if you encounter cobbles, uneven terrain, or the need to take your wheelie on mules or up mountains.

Get roller bags with outsized trodden wheels that are designed to roll more freely over rough terrain. Also, go with a hand-luggage only or get a backpack or duffel bag.

2. Make your own toiletry bag

Buy reusable small containers that you can refill with your favourite soaps and lotion from home. This is definitely a cheaper option.

3. Keep vital documents handy

Pickpockets are all over the world, so when it comes to your valuables it's worth keeping them in security pouches discreetly tucked against your body.

From money belts that go under your trousers to even special bras for hiding cards and cash, there are different sizes and styles so you can choose what you are most comfortable with.

4. Get organised

No one wants to have to empty out the entire contents of their bag to find their passport or clean underwear. Packing organisers make this a breeze. With these, you can arrive at your destination with the knowledge that everything is grouped together and fills the space perfectly.

Keep it simple by dividing up by clothing 'types' - tops in one, trousers in another, underwear in another. Not only will it save you time looking for them, but you can also easily unpack and move the clothes from suitcase to wardrobe or overnight bag easily too.

5. Go with only hand luggage

Doing this not only spares you any a backache from shouldering a big pack but forces you to prioritise.

Increasingly it also saves you money on check-in fees too.