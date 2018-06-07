Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 strange traditions across Nigeria

Culture 5 strange traditions across Nigeria

From shaving a widows hair to witch hunting, these traditions that will shock you out of your seats.

5 strange traditions across Nigeria

5 strange traditions across Nigeria
Years after civilization, some strange traditions are still practised in remote parts of Nigeria.

These communities are still able to get away with it due to minimal or no government interference. From shaving a widows hair to witch hunting, these traditions that will shock you out of your seats.

1. Inheriting women

In some cultures, when a man dies, the wife could be inherited by one of the man’s brothers. Relatives use it as a way to access the late man’s wealth. Although, this practice is becoming a thing of the past as women and society are rejecting it.

2. Witch hunting

Witch hunting in India

Witch hunting in India

A common practice in the Southern part of Nigeria when a man, woman and in most cases a child is suspected to be a witch or wizard due to strange occurrences or deaths in the family or community.

Such person is taken to a witch doctor to undergo all kinds of torture to force the truth out of them.

3. Shaving a widows hair

Married to a family torn by war

Married to a family torn by war

ALSO READ: 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria

Although no longer common, in some cultures a widow is forced to shave her hair and sleep alongside the corpse of her husband. Family members also force her to drink the water used in washing her husband’s corpse. This is done to prove that the widow is not responsible for her husband’s death.

Note that this culture is gradually going out of practice.

4. Magun

A couple reportedly stuck by magun

A couple reportedly stuck by magun

Common amongst the Yoruba's. Magun is used on adulterers and most times the outcome is not palatable as the offender could lose his/her life.

The Magun is placed on a woman or man without her being aware of it either by her husband or his family. If she commits adultery, her lover could end up losing his life or getting stuck while in the act.

5. Sharo

Fulani tribes of Nigeria practise Sharo before getting married. Here the groom is beaten by the older members of the community so as to earn a wife and respect. If the man is not strong enough to bear the pain, the wedding is called off.

Other than flogging, the bride family can pick Koowgal, which is a dowry payment option or the Kabbal, an Islamic ceremony similar to marriage but in the absence of the bride and groom.

