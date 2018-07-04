5 reasons why you should start eating mushrooms

news

Research has shown the different ways mushrooms can be useful in preventing and treating serious health conditions.

Mushrooms are part of those foods people love to hate. It is right up there with broccoli and cauliflower. However, mushrooms are very beneficial to the body health. Many have even claimed that it can combat cancer .

In this article, you will find 5 reasons why you need to incorporate mushrooms into your diet.

1. Increases insulin levels

A cup of grilled portabella mushrooms provides about 3 grams of fiber. This fibre benefits the digestive system as well as increases insulin levels.

2. Aids weight loss

Mushrooms have a lot of nutritional value with few calories and little fat. They also contain two types of dietary fibres, beta-glucans and chitin, which increase satiety and reduce appetite. These fibres act as bulking agents in the digestive system.

3. Improves heart health

Vitamin C, fibre and potassium are all contained in mushrooms and these help to contribute to cardiovascular health. The high potassium and low sodium content work together to help regulate the body's blood pressure and decrease the risk of high blood pressure as well as cardiovascular diseases.

4. Stimulates immune sensitivity

Mushrooms also contain selenium which has also been found to improve immune response to infection by stimulating the production of killer T-cells. The beta-glucan fibres found in the cell walls of mushrooms stimulate the immune system to fight diseases.

5. Improves digestion

Mushrooms are rich in probiotics, which means they nourish the good bacteria in your gut. They have also been found to balance the microbiome’s beneficial bacteria, such as Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium. Therefore, they are very gut friendly.

You can find them cleaned and packaged at your local supermarket.