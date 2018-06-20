Pulse.ng logo
5 places not to visit in Russia

Please avoid these five places while you have a great time in Russia.

  • Published:
5 places not to visit in Russia play

Russia Beyond
Russia is a very beautiful and fascinating country but there are still some places tourists should avoid.

There are corners in which a visit might become hazardous to your health and even life-threatening.

ALSO READ: How not to get arrested in Russia

1. Maly Semyachik Volcano

play The acidic lake in the crater does not freeze in the winter, even when all the slopes of mountains in Kamchatka are covered with snow (Our Planet)

 

On the impressive Kamchatka peninsula is a beautiful but dangerous turquoise colour lake situated in the crater of the volcano Maly Semyachik (6700 km from Moscow).

It is an acidic lake, which was formed by a powerful underground explosion about 400 years ago. The composition of the water includes sulfur, fluoride, chloride and sulfate acids. The acidic lake in the crater does not freeze in the winter, even when all the slopes of mountains in Kamchatka are covered with snow. It is advisable to avoid there. Oh! the volcano is also active, but its last known eruption occurred in 1952.

2. The deadly peak of Elbrus

play On Elbrus, at an altitude of 4200, there is a rock known as “Cemetery of Climbers,” which is marked by numerous signatures of the names of those whose lives were cut short by this peak (Russia Beyond)

ALSO READ: 10 mind blowing facts about Russia

Don't go climbing Mount Elbrus. Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, is acknowledged as a deadly place. According to experts’ estimates, in attempting to climb this extinct stratovolcano, roughly 15 to 30 people die each year. On Elbrus, there is a rock known as “Cemetery of Climbers,” which is marked by numerous signatures of the names of those whose lives were cut short by this peak.

3. Mount Manaraga

5 places not to visit in Russia play Obstacles such as unpredictably changing weather conditions or supernatural occurrences often lead to fatalities

 

Mount Manaraga is the most picturesque and dangerous peak in northern Russia and no one dares climb it.

Manaraga is also called the “voodoo mountain.” Although it has a height of 1662 meters experienced climbers say that it can make even professionals helpless. What that means is it does not let climbers get to its peak. It is impossible to climb. Obstacles such as unpredictably changing weather conditions or supernatural occurrences often lead to fatalities.

4. Fatal Kolka glacier

Kolka glacier in Karmadon canyon in Northern Ossetia completely wiped out the village of Upper Karmadon and the crew of the film “The Messenger,” back on September 20, 2002.

More than 100 people perished. The alleged remains of the crew, despite an intensive search, were found only a few years later.

Don't near that area.

5. Karabash

play 1974 copper smelting in the region destroyed all life within a radius of tens of miles (LensCulture)

 

Bald black mountains, orange water, land cracked like that on Mars, is what you find on Karabash. The city is called an “apocalypse of living nature.” 1974 copper smelting in the region destroyed all life within a radius of tens of miles.

