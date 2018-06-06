Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 of the world's scariest travel destination

Tips 5 of the world's scariest travel destination

Even daredevils avoid these places like the plague and so should you.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 of the world's scariest travel destination play

5 of the world's scariest travel destination

(Paris City Vision)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From scary catacombs in Paris to a suicidal forest, here are the world’s scariest travel destinations.

Even daredevils avoid these places like the plague and so should you.

1. Aokigahara Forest ( Suicide forest)

play The country’s suicide problem has grown to such an extent than in 2010, 200 people attempted suicide in the forest. (DailyMail)

 

Located close to Mount Fuji, Aokigahara Forest is popularly known as one of the world’s most popular suicide spots closely associated with the home of the dead in Japanese mythology.

The country’s suicide problem has grown to such an extent than in 2010, 200 people attempted suicide in the forest. It has gotten so bad that signs at the entrance now warn suicidal people to seek help with police regularly searching the forest for bodies.

2. Paris Catacombs

5 of the world's scariest travel destination play Built in the late 18th century as a way to deal with the city’s overflowing cemeteries (Paris City Vision)

 

Even Paris has its own share of creepy stories. The city's famous catacombs are lined with skulls and hold the remains of over 6 million people. Built in the late 18th century as a way to deal with the city’s overflowing cemeteries, the catacombs have sections dedicated to different bones and body parts.

3. The Island of the Dolls

play Hanging from trees and buildings it looks straight out of a horror film (Travel Chanel)

ALSO READ: The world's 5 hardest countries to visit

Located on the outskirts of Mexico City is the creepy Isla de las Muñecas (Island of the Dolls). Here tourists are treated to old dolls with missing limbs or empty eye sockets. Hanging from trees and buildings it looks straight out of a horror film. Legend has it that after a little girl drowned near the island some years ago, its caretaker hung up her doll in remembrance, and people have been adding theirs to it over the years.

4. Snake Island, Brazil

play The island, Ilha da Queimada Grande is closed to visitors for their safety (Interesting Blogger)

 

If you hate snakes then avoid this place. Home to an estimated 4,000 golden lance head pit vipers, an endangered venomous snake. The island, Ilha da Queimada Grande is closed to visitors for their safety and to preserve the snake population.

5. World’s Tallest Glass Bottomed Bridge, China

play The 430-metre-long bridge gives visitors views 300 metres (985 feet) down into the lush, green valley below (Metro)

 

When the world’s tallest glass-bottomed bridge opened in 2016 in Zhangjiajie, daredevils trooped there. The 430-metre-long bridge gives visitors views 300 metres (985 feet) down into the lush, green valley below. So scary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)bullet
3 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet

Related Articles

Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visit
Tradition 5 myths you will only hear in Nigeria
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Guides Most famous religious sites in Nigeria
History The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa
Reaching For The Sky India is building the largest statue in the world
See & Explore 8 things we love about Africa
YOLO These are the 5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s
Guides & Tips Most fulfilling travel destinations in Nigeria
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit

Travel, Arts & Culture

Temi Otedola living the dolce vita in Tuscany
Temi Otedola This globe-trotting socialite is living it up in Tuscany and we are here for it
Fisayo Longe lives it up in the streets of Mongkok
Fisayo Longe Check out this fashion blogger's Asian adventure
Owo soup
Food Recipe Here's how to cook the delicious owo soup
How to make eko
Nigerian Food How to make eko