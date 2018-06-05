Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria

5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria

Many tribes are still deeply entrenched in traditional practices that tell stories of demons, spirits and the occult.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria play

5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria is a country of myths and legends passed down from generations.

Many tribes are still deeply entrenched in traditional practices that tell stories of demons, spirits and the occult.

play Many tribes are still deeply entrenched in traditional practices that tell stories of demons, spirits and the occult (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: 200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them

Here are some interesting myths and legends that some Nigerians hold dear.

1. Whistling at night invites demons

According to Nigerian folktale, whistling at night is wrong and could have dire consequences. Legend has it that whistling is an invitation for the spirits. Different tribes have accounts of people who have whistled and have in turn been met by evil spirits, snakes, occult members or even found themselves in strange places.

2. Beating a boy with a broom or turning stick

Some Nigerians believe if you beat a boy with a broom or turning stick (Omorogun) it would shrink the size of his penis. As a remedy, if a boy has been beaten with a broom, he would have to beat the same person seven times with a broom.

ALSO READ: 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria

3. Someone walking over your legs

If someone walks over your legs it is believed you will end up having kids who look just like that person. How this happens nobody understands. Pregnant women are quick to take their legs out of the way when someone tries to pass.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
3 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria 5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
Guides Most famous religious sites in Nigeria
Guides & Tips Most fulfilling travel destinations in Nigeria
Oldie But Goldie Travel in time with these vintage photos of Nigeria
Abuja Photos to make you fall in love with Nigeria's capital city
YOLO These are the 5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s
People 5 things that might surprise you about Yoruba culture

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
Nigeria 5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
How to make your own abacha
Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)
My Drim gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art
Mydrim Art gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art
How to apply for and renew a Nigerian visa
Guide How to apply for and renew a Nigerian visa