5 most populated African countries

news

Africa is made up of 54 countries with Nigeria the most populous with a population of over 180 million people. The continent of Africa has a population of over 1.2 billion people with majority young Africans.

Below are some of the most populated countries of Africa .

ALSO READ: 7 beautiful paradise islands to visit in Africa

1. Nigeria, 181,563,000

Nigeria is the most populated country in Africa with over 181 million people and accounts for about 15.98% of the total African population. The population growth has seen Nigeria become the 7th most populous country in the world.

The country is home to over 300 ethnic groups such as the Yorubas, Fulanis and Igbo.

2. Ethiopia, 103,764,000

Ethiopia is the second-most populous country in Africa with over 103 million people and has one of the fastest growing populations at a rate of 2.6%. The country is home to over 80 ethnic groups of multiple origins such as Cushitic and Afro-Asiatic.

3. Egypt

With a population of 89 million people, Egypt is the third largest country by population in Africa. Majority of Egyptians lives along the River Nile and in major cities such as Cairo. The Egyptian population is about 7.68% of the African population with an annual population growth rate of 2.29 percent which represents an increase of 1.8 million people per year.

ALSO READ: 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30

4. The Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the fourth largest by population and second-largest country in Africa by land area. It is home to over 77 million people. The Democratic Republic of Congo demographics is one of the fastest growing populations in Africa and the world.

5. South Africa

South Africa has a population of 54.9 million people and is the fifth largest country by population. The total population of South Africa constitutes 4.77% of the African population and is one of the most developed countries in Africa.