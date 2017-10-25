5 most mysterious places on earth

Visit this mysterious places on earth and you just might not return.

From disappearing people to haunted houses and villages, here are five of the most mysterious places on earth.

1. The Banff Springs Hotel, Canada

This place is said to be the home of ghosts and mysterious happenings.

Locals tell tales of an entire family that was murdered in cold-blood in room 873. Others talk of reappearing doormen who vanish into thin air.

The handsome hotel is surrounded by fir-dressed peaks of the Canadian Rockies and offers access to the iconic ski fields of Jasper and Banff.

2. Crookland Forest, Poland

Over 400 pine trees have been garnering attention for years.

An entire forest in Poland appears to be bent over almost 90 degrees at the trunk, before twisting back straight again and growing vertically into the sky.

Debate has raged as to what caused the unusual wood to come to look like it has, with theories as wide-ranging as torrential snowstorms and lumberjack growing techniques.

3. Bhangarh Fort, India

The Bhangarh Fort is said to echo with the ethereal presence of one cursed princess and her would-be captor, the wizard Sinhai.

It’s said that Sinhai tried to ensnare the young royal by offering her a love potion. The plan backfired, the wizard ended up dead, but not before he could curse all the inhabitants of Bhangarh.

Today, the Mughlai complex once trod by Madho Singh I is considered one of the most haunted spots in India.

No one is allowed to enter after dark.

4. Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda triangle is very notorious for tales of lost mariners and disappeared ships, crashed aircraft and even vanishing humans.

For centuries the vast area, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, was responsible for missing planes and people.

Some say there are magnetic anomalies that throw compasses off course, others that tropical cyclones are to blame, and some say there’s simply no mystery at all.

5. Eternal Flame, USA

Discover the hidden wonder of Shale Creek in the United State of America.

Called, appropriately, Eternal Flame Falls, this curious natural phenomenon is a real mystery to behold.

The place manages to fuse two of earth’s most elemental forces in one single spot. Waterfall and flame reside side-by-side.

The fire never goes out and scientists say the conflagration is created by the presence of natural gas seeping from the Subterrane.