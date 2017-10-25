Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 most mysterious places on earth

Pulse List 5 most mysterious places on earth

From disappearing people to haunted houses and villages, here are five of the most mysterious places on earth.

  • Published:
Crookland Forest, Poland play

Crookland Forest, Poland

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Visit this mysterious places on earth and you just might not return.

From disappearing people to haunted houses and villages, here are five of the most mysterious places on earth.

1. The Banff Springs Hotel, Canada

play The Banff Springs Hotel, Canada (Google)
 

This place is said to be the home of ghosts and mysterious happenings.

Locals tell tales of an entire family that was murdered in cold-blood in room 873. Others talk of reappearing doormen who vanish into thin air.

The handsome hotel is surrounded by fir-dressed peaks of the Canadian Rockies and offers access to the iconic ski fields of Jasper and Banff.

2. Crookland Forest, Poland

Crookland Forest, Poland play Crookland Forest, Poland (Google)
 

Over 400 pine trees have been garnering attention for years.

An entire forest in Poland appears to be bent over almost 90 degrees at the trunk, before twisting back straight again and growing vertically into the sky.

Debate has raged as to what caused the unusual wood to come to look like it has, with theories as wide-ranging as torrential snowstorms and lumberjack growing techniques.

3. Bhangarh Fort, India

play Bhangarh Fort, India (Google)
 

The Bhangarh Fort is said to echo with the ethereal presence of one cursed princess and her would-be captor, the wizard Sinhai.

It’s said that Sinhai tried to ensnare the young royal by offering her a love potion. The plan backfired, the wizard ended up dead, but not before he could curse all the inhabitants of Bhangarh.

Today, the Mughlai complex once trod by Madho Singh I is considered one of the most haunted spots in India.

No one is allowed to enter after dark.

4. Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda triangle is very notorious for tales of lost mariners and disappeared ships, crashed aircraft and even vanishing humans.

For centuries the vast area, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, was responsible for missing planes and people.

Some say there are magnetic anomalies that throw compasses off course, others that tropical cyclones are to blame, and some say there’s simply no mystery at all.

5. Eternal Flame, USA

play Eternal Flame, USA (Google)
 

Discover the hidden wonder of Shale Creek in the United State of America.

Called, appropriately, Eternal Flame Falls, this curious natural phenomenon is a real mystery to behold.

The place manages to fuse two of earth’s most elemental forces in one single spot. Waterfall and flame reside side-by-side.

The fire never goes out and scientists say the conflagration is created by the presence of natural gas seeping from the Subterrane.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DIY Recipe How to make you own chin chinbullet
2 Meat Kebab Recipes and Steps for Making Suya in Nigeriabullet
3 Culture & Traditions 7 unusual cultures around the worldbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 best places to live in Lagos
Pulse List Top 7 foods that fight STDs
Culture & Traditions 7 unusual cultures around the world
Vacation Why Nigeria should be your perfect travel destination this year
DIY How to make Davido's Banana smoothie
Vacations 5 stunning Island vacations Nigerians can take without a visa
NightLife I attended a Latin rave and it feels like I've been wasting my life
Pulse List 5 budget-friendly dinners for the Nigerian bachelor
Outdoor Adventure 7 spots for nature lovers in Nigeria
Wild & Free A Millennials guide to being young in Lagos

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 best places to live in Lagos
Pulse List 5 best places to live in Lagos
Foods that help combat STDs
Pulse List Top 7 foods that fight STDs
Salsa Dancing
NightLife I attended a Latin rave and it feels like I've been wasting my life
Painting your room? Avoid these 9 common mistakes
Plascon Painting your room? Avoid these 9 common mistakes