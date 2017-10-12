5 most mysterious places in Africa

Africa is a continent of land still unexplored and untamed.

It should come as no surprise that Africa is home to some of the most mysterious geological formations and man-made places on earth.

Some of them include these five below:

1. Dallol, Ethiopia - The hottest inhabited place on earth

The city of Dallol was established in an area of volcanic activity and holds the record as being the hottest inhabited place on earth with an average temperature 96 degrees.

Dallol is also one of the most remote places in the world and can take a journey of a day or more just to reach it.

The combination of railroads and potash mining needed during World War I led to the original settlement of the area, as well as attempts to dig for salt in the area. However, the extremely hot climate and local volcanic activity made Dallol a less than desirable place for most.

2. Lake Natron, Tanzania - Blood red water

Lake Natron near Tanzania's border with Kenya is another African landscape that creeps people out.

The water also has the ability to calcify animals into stone. In fact, it contains the same chemical used by the ancient Egyptians to mummify their dead.

In addition to its salt content, the lake is also extremely hot, often reaching up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Lake Nyos - The deadliest lake in the world

Guinness Book of World Records has dubbed Lake Nyos the deadliest lake in the world.

Why? Well, one night in 1986, this lake killed about 1,700 people and nearly 3,500 livestock. The incident also left many others with health problems because of the chemicals the lake emanated.

Nyos is a crater lake about 200 miles north of Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde. The lake is on the side of an inactive volcano and is impounded by a volcanic dam. There is a pocket of magma underneath the lake, which leaks carbon dioxide into the water. The water then changes this into carbonic acid and makes the lake one of three exploding lakes in the world.

The amount of carbon dioxide being emitted from the lake is monitored for public safety. Many residents made the choice to not return back to the banks of Lake Nyos after the disaster. To prevent any further disasters from happening again, scientists are working to help degas the lake through a process called outgassing.

4. Nyiragongo Volcanic Lake

Africa is home to some really violent lakes including Lake Nyiragongo.

This lake is filled with hot magma and is located near Congo's border with Rwanda and features a permanent lava lake at its peak.

The lava lake in the centre of the volcano is around 700 feet wide and could be miles deep. The city of Goma is in constant danger of eruptions and the process of protecting nearby residents remains a slow one.

It is still unknown how long Mount Nyiragongo has been active, but the first eruption recorded by Europeans was in 1882. Since then, the mountain has erupted 34 times.

Two of the most powerful eruptions occurred in 1977 and 2002.

5. The Eye of Africa

Also known as the Richat Structure, the Eye of Africa has become a landmark for astronauts and remains a mysterious blue circle in the sands of the Sahara Desert. It was astronauts who first caught a glimpse of this strange land formation and to this day, scientists are still unsure what created this strange landmark.