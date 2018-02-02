Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 most interesting tutorials for making your own bracelet

Bracelet 5 most interesting tutorials for making your own wristlet

Unlike some bold and sticky jewelry, the bracelet is an announcer of simplicity.

  • Published:
How to make your own bracelet play

Bead and knot cord bracelet

(homemade.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bracelet can be said to be a bringer of admiration. It has a way of making people look simple and unique.

Unlike some bold and sticky jewelry, the bracelet is an announcer of simplicity.

According to Wikipedia, a bracelet can be defined as an article of jewelry that is worn around the wrist.

Nevertheless, it is important to state here that if a bracelet is a single, it is often called a bangle. And when it is worn around the ankle it is called an ankle bracelet or anklet.

Generally, people wear bracelets for different reasons. Some wear it as religious symbols, others wear it as charms; but for the vast majority, they wear it for the love of it.

However, in our today's DIY section, you will be taught how to make some of the best types of bracelets. So, without further ado, here are five interesting tutorials on five unique bracelets.

1. Sea glass bracelet

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make one of the most simple and beautiful bracelet. The sea glass bracelet is a very special bracelet. It reminds the eyes of the sea at first glance.

How to make your won bracelet play

Sea glass bracelet

(The sweetest occasion)

 

It is the type of bracelet you can use as a gift for a friend, whom once upon a time, the beach was your second home.

Read here to learn how to make a sea glass bracelet

2. Bead and knot cord bracelet

The uniqueness of the bead and knot cord bracelet will not be explained with words. Its simplicity will not permit it.

How to make your own bracelet play

Bead and knot cord bracelet

(Homemade)

 

However, it is important to state here that if you are a lover of bracelet, you need to have the bead and knot cord bracelet in your collection.

Here is the DIY tutorial on how to make the bead and knot cord bracelet

3. Delicate infinity bracelet

If you need a touch of jewelry that won't get hot and sticky, think delicate infinity bracelet. The delicate infinity bracelet is an epitome of easy jewelry.

Delicate infinity bracelet play

Delicate infinity bracelet

(Thanks imaidet blog)

 

In this tutorial, you will be taught how to make the delicate infinity bracelet with ease.

Here is the DIY tutorial on delicate infinity bracelet

4. Braided thread and rhinestone bracelets

The braided thread and rhinestone bracelet is a lovely bracelet. It is the type of bracelet that can be made with any colour.

How to make bracelet play

Breaded thread and rhinestone bracelet

(Flamingo toes)

 

With the rhinestones on it, the braided thread and rhinestone bracelet described as classy.

Read here to learn how to make the classy braided thread and rhinestone bracelets

5. Heart friendship bracelet

The heart friendship bracelet is a bracelet of friendship. And this can be seen in its two colour mixture.

It is the type of bracelet that you can make for yourself and a friend; using the favourite colours of you two.

Heart friendship bracelet play

Heart friendship bracelet

(Honestly)

 

Like the above tutorials, you will be taught how to make your own heart friendship bracelet in this tutorial.

Here is the DIY tutorial on heart friendship bracelet

ALSO READ: Best tutorials on Wall decor

However, if there is any tutorial on a DIY bracelet you find interesting for bracelet lovers to know, please be kind to use the comment box below.

 

More

Pulse List Photogenic attractions in Lagos to blow up your Instagram
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Food&Wellness 7 foods to boost your immune systembullet
2 Osun Oshogbo Festival The commemoration of a sacred goddessbullet
3 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking yam porridge? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 art and photo festivals to expect in 2018
Photography & Travel 5 tips that will make you a better travel photographer
Food & Wellness 5 reasons Irish potatoes are good for your health
Yagazie Emezi Photographer receives Getty images creative bursary award
Travel Guide 10 things to avoid while travelling
Beeta Universal Arts Foundation Theatre production company presents 'Our Son the Minister'
Food&Wellness 7 foods to boost your immune system
Osun Oshogbo Festival The commemoration of a sacred goddess
Pulse List 5 cheap European spots everyone needs to see in a lifetime

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 European spots everyone needs to see in a lifetime
Pulse List 5 cheap European spots everyone needs to see in a lifetime
Moi Moi
Food Recipe How to make moi moi with palm oil and egg
Yagazie Emezi receives Getty images creative bursary award
Yagazie Emezi Photographer receives Getty images creative bursary award
Glass was being produced in Nigeria long before early European trade
Archeology Glass was being produced in Nigeria long before early European trade