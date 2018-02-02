5 most interesting tutorials for making your own bracelet

news

A bracelet can be said to be a bringer of admiration. It has a way of making people look simple and unique.

Unlike some bold and sticky jewelry, the bracelet is an announcer of simplicity.

According to Wikipedia, a bracelet can be defined as an article of jewelry that is worn around the wrist.

Nevertheless, it is important to state here that if a bracelet is a single, it is often called a bangle. And when it is worn around the ankle it is called an ankle bracelet or anklet.

Generally, people wear bracelets for different reasons. Some wear it as religious symbols, others wear it as charms; but for the vast majority, they wear it for the love of it.

However, in our today's DIY section, you will be taught how to make some of the best types of bracelets. So, without further ado, here are five interesting tutorials on five unique bracelets.

1. Sea glass bracelet

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make one of the most simple and beautiful bracelet. The sea glass bracelet is a very special bracelet. It reminds the eyes of the sea at first glance.

It is the type of bracelet you can use as a gift for a friend, whom once upon a time, the beach was your second home.

Read here to learn how to make a sea glass bracelet

2. Bead and knot cord bracelet

The uniqueness of the bead and knot cord bracelet will not be explained with words. Its simplicity will not permit it.

However, it is important to state here that if you are a lover of bracelet, you need to have the bead and knot cord bracelet in your collection.

Here is the DIY tutorial on how to make the bead and knot cord bracele t

3. Delicate infinity bracelet

If you need a touch of jewelry that won't get hot and sticky, think delicate infinity bracelet. The delicate infinity bracelet is an epitome of easy jewelry.

In this tutorial, you will be taught how to make the delicate infinity bracelet with ease.

Here is the DIY tutorial on delicate infinity bracelet

4. Braided thread and rhinestone bracelets

The braided thread and rhinestone bracelet is a lovely bracelet. It is the type of bracelet that can be made with any colour.

With the rhinestones on it, the braided thread and rhinestone bracelet described as classy.

Read here to learn how to make the classy braided thread and rhinestone bracelets

5. Heart friendship bracelet

The heart friendship bracelet is a bracelet of friendship. And this can be seen in its two colour mixture.

It is the type of bracelet that you can make for yourself and a friend; using the favourite colours of you two.

Like the above tutorials, you will be taught how to make your own heart friendship bracelet in this tutorial.

Here is the DIY tutorial on heart friendship bracelet

However, if there is any tutorial on a DIY bracelet you find interesting for bracelet lovers to know, please be kind to use the comment box below.