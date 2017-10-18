5 most exotic beaches to visit in Nigeria

From long beach walks, fantastic ocean views and luxury parties, there a wide variety of beaches in Nigeria to relax at.

Because life is a beach, we'll show you where to live it up in Nigeria.

1. Ibeno beach, Akwa Ibom

The Ibeno Beach is one of the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean along the shorelines of Ibeno. It is the longest sand beach in West Africa.

The beach is located in Ibeno, a local government area of Akwa Ibom State southeastern, Nigeria. The beach is one of the tourist attractions in Nigeria.

2. Portharcourt Tourist beach

An artificial sand beach along Kolabi creek, this leisure hub has bush-bar restaurants which offer palm wine, local dishes and entertainment.

Also has a jetty, wildlife display, a museum and games room.

3. Calabar Beach

Situated at the mouth of Calabar river. An uninhabited and isolated beach, it lends visitors the luxury of privacy in a beautiful setting. This beach can only be reached by boat or canoe.

4. Coconut Beach Badagry

The beach is attractively set in an area surrounded by coconut trees. About 20 miles towards the border of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, Coconut Beach, is a perfect spot for that romantic getaway. Try canoeing, hunting, hiking, swimming and ocean fishing here.

5. Ilashe

An exclusive beach with a creek right behind it. Not much by way of swimming as it is the open to the Atlantic Ocean. However, It is possible to jet-ski and water ski in the brackish waters of the creek behind the beach or just enjoy the peace and tranquillity, Ideal for those seeking privacy.