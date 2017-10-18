Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 most exotic beaches to visit in Nigeria

5 most exotic beaches to visit in Nigeria

Life's a beach and we'll show you where to live it up!

  • Published:
5 of the most romantic places in Lagos play

5 of the most romantic places in Lagos

(Omotolani Odumade)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From long beach walks, fantastic ocean views and luxury parties, there a wide variety of beaches in Nigeria to relax at.

Because life is a beach, we'll show you where to live it up in Nigeria.

Coconut beach Badagry play Life is a beach (Google)

 

1. Ibeno beach, Akwa Ibom

The Ibeno Beach is one of the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean along the shorelines of Ibeno. It is the longest sand beach in West Africa.

play Ibeno beach, Akwa Ibom (Google)

 

The beach is located in Ibeno, a local government area of Akwa Ibom State southeastern, Nigeria. The beach is one of the tourist attractions in Nigeria.

2. Portharcourt Tourist beach

play Portharcourt tourist beach (Google)
 

An artificial sand beach along Kolabi creek, this leisure hub has bush-bar restaurants which offer palm wine, local dishes and entertainment.

Also has a jetty, wildlife display, a museum and games room.

3. Calabar Beach

play Calabar beach (Google)
 

Situated at the mouth of Calabar river. An uninhabited and isolated beach, it lends visitors the luxury of privacy in a beautiful setting. This beach can only be reached by boat or canoe.

4. Coconut Beach Badagry

5 of the most romantic places in Lagos play Coconut Beach (Omotolani Odumade)
 

The beach is attractively set in an area surrounded by coconut trees. About 20 miles towards the border of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, Coconut Beach, is a perfect spot for that romantic getaway. Try canoeing, hunting, hiking, swimming and ocean fishing here.

5. Ilashe

play Ilashe
 

An exclusive beach with a creek right behind it. Not much by way of swimming as it is the open to the Atlantic Ocean. However, It is possible to jet-ski and water ski in the brackish waters of the creek behind the beach or just enjoy the peace and tranquillity, Ideal for those seeking privacy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Anaang A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of...bullet
2 Zoo The best zoological gardens and wildlife parks in Nigeriabullet
3 Pulse List 10 exceptional festivals across Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Lagos Life A Lagosians guide to understanding this crazy city
Pulse List 7 African festivals you should witness before you die
Tradition 5 ways to experience the Yoruba culture
Cheap Food 7 essential food you can buy with less than N100
Weekend Trips 5 exciting things to do this weekend
Budget Travel 7 cheap travel tips millennials swear by
Pulse List 10 exceptional festivals across Nigeria
Strange 7 of the weirdest hotels in the world
Wanderlust 5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try
Pulse List 3 Nigerian food festivals you have to witness

Travel, Arts & Culture

New yam festival celebrated around Nigeria
Pulse List 3 Nigerian food festivals you have to witness
Banku and Tilapia
Music & Food How to cook Mr Eazi's Banku
Lagosians can make you go mad
Lagos Life A Lagosians guide to understanding this crazy city
Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, Morocco
Pulse List 7 African festivals you should witness before you die