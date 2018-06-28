5 most dangerous streets in the world

news

There is so much more to travelling and exploring other cities than chilling at the beach or exploring a touristy neighbourhood. However, there are places tourists shouldn't venture to for a reason.

These are five most dangerous streets in the world that you should avoid, no matter how much of an adventure junkie you are.

1. Acapulco, Mexico

Acapulco is officially the most violent city in Mexico. Along streets like Av. Juan R. Escudero and Ejido las Pozas, murder is rampant. June 2017 was the deadliest month for citizens. Gangs reign here, with everyone having to queue up to pay them a portion of their weekly salary.

There is almost no constitutional authority here.

2. San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador saw an average of 83.39 homicides for every 100,000 people in 2016. MS-13 gang that plagues the city was actually started in the US by the children of Salvadorean immigrants. Some of the worst streets here are Calle Zacamil and the Calle Principal of Ilopango.

3. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town was ranked as the 14th most violent city in the world, behind ‘the usual suspects’ from El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.

Cape Town’s high murder rate is closely linked to high levels of gang activity in and around the city – while the Eastern Cape’s violence problem is linked to overpopulation and poverty in the affected provinces.

4. Catia, Caracas, Venezuela

Catia is among the worst neighbourhoods in the most dangerous city in the world, Venezuela. In 2016 alone, the homicide rate was a staggering 60 per day. It’s probably best to avoid the entire city. The streets, of Catia, including Calle Argentina and Calle el Comercio, are some of the most devastating examples of how much the Venezuelan capital is suffering.

5. San Pedro Sula, Cortes, Honduras

It is common to see dead bodies in the street in this terrifying city. With one of South America’s worst economies, the roads here, spanning from 6 Calle S.E. to Calle Principal, are full of violence with most incidents being drug-related.