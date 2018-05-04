5 life-changing things to do in Africa

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Each country in Africa has its own unique charms and beauty worth exploring.

Many countries in Africa have several life-changing things for you to do.

Africa is a remarkable continent with some truly spectacular scenery and wildlife. Each country has its own unique charms and beauty worth exploring, but there are just some experiences and activities that stand out more than others.

Here are some of the most life-changing things you have to do in Africa.

1. Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Take a gruelling expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, one of the world’s greatest peaks. The trek to the summit is not for the faint of heart but anyone with a good level of fitness and a solid sense of adventure can go, with a guide of course.

The peak is at 6,000 meters, and the altitude alone will push your body to the maximum. But the views from the top make it worthwhile. Besides, you can paraglide from the top of the summit.

2. Visit The Great Pyramids of Egypt

If this is not already on your bucket list then you have no list. Nothing can prepare you for the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. They form a fundamental part of history lessons and how the ancient Egyptians lived. The sheer mystery, history and scale of these incredible features make them an unmissable addition to any Africa bucket list.

3. Take Your Adrenaline Bum To Victoria Falls

It is safe to say that apart from Cape Town, Victoria Falls is the second adrenaline capital of the continent. The activities that take place around this waterfall in Zimbabwe will test adrenaline junkies.

You can leap from the bridge attached to a bungee cord, go skydiving in a helicopter and try your hands at white water rafting that takes place on the mighty Zambezi below.

4. Take in the View On Table Mountain

Table Mountain is another unusual natural feature above the picturesque city of Cape Town in South Africa. The mountains unique flat top makes it more accommodating for activities.

There are several popular hiking trails as well as a cable car to take you up.

5. Witness The Migration Of Serengeti

The Serengeti in Tanzania is one of the few remaining natural habitats of animals where man has not left a permanent impact on the wildlife. Animals are free to roam through this vast expanse of land, free from hazards like fences and highways. The reserve is remarkable at all times of the year, but it’s during the annual migration when hundreds of thousands of zebras and wildebeest move through the plains, that is truly incredible to witness.

