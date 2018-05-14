5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria

news

Nigeria is one of West Africa’s most impressive countries.

With waterfalls, mountains, some of the region’s best tea, spectacular scenery, and fascinating wildlife, Nigeria has a lot to offer the adventurous traveller.

Below is our top pick of five life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria.

1. Kayak the length of Lagos lagoon

Lagos Lagoon is becoming the ultimate traveller activity. Stretching from Lekki to Ikoyi , the long trail attracts kayakers, canoeing, boat cruises and fishing.

Different companies offer trips, though it is also possible to attempt this journey independently.

2. Climb Erin Ijesha Waterfalls

Erin Ijesha's jagged edges and difficult ascent are enough to drive most seasoned hikers away. However, the summit of the waterfall is breathtaking and though the hike is challenging, the views at the top more than makeup for it.

3. Visit Idanre Hills

Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence.

The people of Idanre have existed for 800 years. For over 700 of those years, they lived in the hills. It wasn't until 1928 that they then moved to settle on ground level.

Also included among the remains of the ancient village are shrines, belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Aopara), old and dilapidated mud buildings roofed in rust-brown iron sheets, set on well laid-out streets and burial mounds and grounds, and the Owa's palace.

Spectacularly, the inner court of the palace is beautifully decorated with sculptural carvings used as pillars along the length and breadth of the court.

4. Visit The Ogbunike Caves

The Ogbunike caves are actually a system of many caves linked together by small, tunnels and passages. They take their name from Ogbunike, a town in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State where they are situated.

The main cave consists of a massive structure with a big open chamber of about 5m high, 10m wide and 30m long at the entrance.

The caves have an important spiritual heritage that dates back many years before the white man first set foot on African soil, to a time when they worshipped in its darkest recesses.

Legends claim that the caves were created by a deity, Ogba, who they believe lives within.

5. Go Hiking In The Mandara Mountains

Mandara is an ideal place for rock and mountain climbing. The region is densely populated, mainly by speakers of Chadic languages, including both the Mofu and the Kirdi ethnic groups and it's totally Instagramable.

Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.