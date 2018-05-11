Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 high-protein pancake recipes that aren’t a total carbfest

Guy Smarts 5 high-protein pancake recipes that aren’t a total carbfest

After all, when you think about having a healthy weekday breakfast, pancakes don't often immediately come to mind.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 high-protein pancake recipes that aren’t a total carbfest play

5 high-protein pancake recipes that aren’t a total carbfest

(LEXI'S CLEAN KITCHEN/PINCH OF YUM)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to eating pancakes for breakfast, you most likely associate them with lazy Sunday mornings.

After all, when you think about having a healthy weekday breakfast, pancakes don't often immediately come to mind.

But get this: you can absolutely maintain your nutrition goals and eat pancakes for breakfast as often as you want, provided they’re protein-packed and low in sugar.

As long as you choose toppings that offer more nutrition, such as fibrous fresh fruits or healthy fat-packed nut butters, you’re bound to feel satisfied and energized for hours to come.

Here are 5 high-protein pancake recipes that taste just as good as they look. (Which is pretty damn good.)

1) Classic chocolate protein pancakes

play (JENNIFER MEYERING)

These chocolate protein pancakes topped with strawberries by Jennifer Meyering are simple yet decadent. (The powdered sugar is optional, so if you're counting calories, they taste just fine without it.) The cinammon and unsweetened cocoa powder add a flavorful kick without the added sugar.

2) 5-ingredient protein pancakes.

play (LEXI'S CLEAN KITCHEN)

 

These fluffy pancakes from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen are chock-full of blueberries, which are high in brain-boosting antioxidants; the protein powder will also keep you full until lunch. Pro tip from Lexi: blend the banana in a high-speed blender to make the pancakes extra fluffy, then cook on low or medium heat so they have the same texture throughout.

3) Flourless peanut butter chickpea pancakes

play (THE ALMOND EATER)

 

These thick, high-protein pancakes from The Almond Eater are just what you want to sink your teeth into after a sweaty morning workout. Thanks to the chickpeas and peanut butter, it’s packed with protein, thus negating the need for protein powder.

4) Cottage cheese banana oatmeal protein pancakes

play (AMIBITIOUS KITCHEN)

 

If you’re not the kind of guy who wants to sit down with a cup of cottage cheese in the morning, sneak it into this protein pancake recipe from Ambitious Kitchen. You can't beat the dynamic duo of banana and oatmeal, and these pancakes offer nearly 20 grams of protein per serving without using protein powders, either.

5) Peanut butter chocolate chip protein pancakes

 

These super tasty protein pancakes from Pinch of Yum have no refined grains or sugar, and they come in at about 5 grams of protein per pancake. This basic recipe uses cinnamon, flax meal, and protein powder to whip up a classic short stack of pancakes. Try them with a dollop of Greek yogurt on top.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 DIY Make pounded yam with a blender with these easy stepsbullet
2 Traditions 7 strange traditions across Africabullet
3 DIY This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivatingbullet

Related Articles

Strategy PF Chang's just opened its first restaurant in China, but it's considered an 'American bistro' there — take a look inside
African Cuisine How to make Djibouti banana fritters
Strategy 11 insider facts about McDonald's that employees know and most customers don't
Strategy China's 'Las Vegas' is leaving billionaires behind in favor of the rising middle class — see inside the $3.4 billion mega-casino leading the charge
Food Recipe Mac n cheese never tasted so good!
Opinion The quarterback of the kitchen? It's not always the chef
Africa Geologists have evidence that our continent is physically splitting in two
Strategy How all-you-can-eat restaurants don't go bankrupt
Food Recipe Pancake Recipes For The Non-Pancake Lovers
Lifestyle This couple quit their jobs to travel around Europe in a Ford transit van they converted for less than £4,000 — and their cat and dog came too

Travel, Arts & Culture

Cook this low carb Nigerian fish soup
Diet Meal Cook this low carb Nigerian fish soup
Chef Fregz set to cook up a storm in Paris
Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange Chef Fregz set to cook up a storm in Paris
5 charming towns and cities in Africa
Guides 5 charming towns and cities in Africa
Health benefits of watermelon
Food & Health Health benefits of watermelon