Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 free and cheap dates ideas in Lagos

Guide 5 free and cheap dates ideas in Lagos

Want to do something romantic for your partner but don't have a lot of money? Check out this guide to affordable dates in Lagos.

  • Published:
5 free and cheap date ideas in Lagos play

5 free and cheap date ideas in Lagos

(masterfile)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Life in the big city of Lagos can be expensive and overwhelming, but you are up for an adventure you could spice it up a bit with these 5 free and cheap date ideas in Lagos.

If you're tired of the usual dates in Lagos or are also short on cash but will still like to ball with your partner on a budget, these date ideas are for you.

1. Art gallery

nike art gallery play

nike art gallery

(Hotelsng)
 

If you enjoy art, take your partner to appreciate art at Nike Art Gallery, one of the must-see galleries in Lagos that charge nothing. The building is lined with a selection of exhibition spaces for all types of art, from sculpture to short film and many of them are completely free to view.

2. Visit the beach

Lagos is home to quite a number of beaches; Oniru beach, Takwa bay, Elegushi beach, Atican beach, etc. You and your partner could pick a beach and plan a romantic visit there for next to nothing. You could enjoy a walk on the beach, ride horses together and do a small picnic by the beach.

3. Comedy night, festivals

You could take your partner to a food festival, music festival or a bar's comedy night, and the best part is that they're free for the most part. Eat, drink, dance, laugh, without having to spend so much. Festivals and comedy nights come often but dates are not set in stone.

4. Silent Disco

Silent Disco Lagos play

Silent Disco Lagos

(konbini)
 

Give your partner a unique listening experience with the affordable Silent Disco. It's a party but with headsets synced to a DJ. The energy is hypnotizing without words, when you both dance to the same song but you also get a calm place to talk too when you both remove the headsets. Get the best of both worlds.

5. Catch a show at Freedom Park

freedom park play

freedom park

(Jumia Travel)

The park features music, dance and theatre. With the exception of a few benefit concerts, all these events are free, spanning the whole year. Freedom Park is always a great budget Lagos attraction, with gorgeous flower gardens and active nightlife. You could also take advantage of the scenic view to plan a picnic with your partner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Photo Gallery Surfing on Lagos wild and wonderful coastsbullet
3 Yinfaowei Harrison, Ifesinachi Orjiekwe Meet the young Nigerians...bullet

Related Articles

Art Guide 5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
Photo Gallery Surfing on Lagos wild and wonderful coasts
Guide Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos
The cheapest countries to buy a citizenship from
YOLO These are the 5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s

Travel, Arts & Culture

Beautiful cities in Africa
Africa The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa
Fela and The Kalakuta Queens go to Abuja
Fela and The Kalakuta Queens Stage play goes to Abuja
How to make rice pancakes
Hausa Recipe How to make rice pancakes
Chef Benedict Okuzu
Benedict Okuzu Meet the chef bringing Italian Cuisine to Lagos