5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try

From visiting various landmarks and tourist sites to meeting the locals, Nigeria has enough activities to last a lifetime.

But they are not always enough for thrill seekers who storm the country for ultimate heart-pounding moments.

Below are some heart-pumping things to do while in Nigeria.

1. Camping

Go camping at a forest reserve in any of Nigeria's wildlife parks.

Try visiting Omu Forest Reserve, Ogun state or Yankari National Park, Bauchi.

2. Rail travel

Try travelling by rail across the country and you would be surprised at all the amazing things you would witness.

From dancing monkeys to the occasional wildlife that wanders out of the forest, travelling by rail can be a therapeutic and thrilling adventure.

3. Mountain Climbing

Visit any Mountain in the country and go hiking. Try the Chappal Waddi, the highest peak in Nigeria at 2419 meters.

It is located in the southern sector Gashaka Gumti National Park, on the border of Cameroon in Taraba State. Featuring a waterfall and the thick forested slopes, it is surrounded by flowing rivers with mischievous monkeys and chimps lurking around. A climb will leave you breathless and ecstatically thrilled.

4. Road trips

Organise an exhilarating road trip with friends. Go to the remotest parts of the country on a bus with friends and enjoy nature at its finest.

Crash parties, go hiking and camping while at it.

5. Tree Climbing

The trees at the Okomu forest reserve provide opportunities for exciting and heart-pounding experiences for adventurous tree climbers. Challenge yourself with a tree climbing task and enjoy a host of other attractions, as well as engage in sports fishing, canoeing or crocodile viewing if you are up for it.