5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try

Below are some heart-pumping things to do while in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Swimming with White Sharks

Swimming with White Sharks

(Google)
From visiting various landmarks and tourist sites to meeting the locals, Nigeria has enough activities to last a lifetime.

But they are not always enough for thrill seekers who storm the country for ultimate heart-pounding moments.

1. Camping

play
 

Go camping at a forest reserve in any of Nigeria's wildlife parks.

Try visiting Omu Forest Reserve, Ogun state or Yankari National Park, Bauchi.

2. Rail travel

play
 

Try travelling by rail across the country and you would be surprised at all the amazing things you would witness.

From dancing monkeys to the occasional wildlife that wanders out of the forest, travelling by rail can be a therapeutic and thrilling adventure.

3. Mountain Climbing

play
 

Visit any Mountain in the country and go hiking. Try the Chappal Waddi, the highest peak in Nigeria at 2419 meters.

It is located in the southern sector Gashaka Gumti National Park, on the border of Cameroon in Taraba State. Featuring a waterfall and the thick forested slopes, it is surrounded by flowing rivers with mischievous monkeys and chimps lurking around. A climb will leave you breathless and ecstatically thrilled.

4. Road trips

Transport system in Dakar, Senegal play

Transport system in Dakar, Senegal

(Google)
 

Organise an exhilarating road trip with friends. Go to the remotest parts of the country on a bus with friends and enjoy nature at its finest.

Crash parties, go hiking and camping while at it.

5. Tree Climbing

The trees at the Okomu forest reserve provide opportunities for exciting and heart-pounding experiences for adventurous tree climbers. Challenge yourself with a tree climbing task and enjoy a host of other attractions, as well as engage in sports fishing, canoeing or crocodile viewing if you are up for it.

