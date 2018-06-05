Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 different detox recipes for you

DIY 5 different detox recipes for you

Detox drinks are easy to make thanks to an abundance of fruits, vegetables and herbs that stimulate detoxification.

  • Published:
5 different detox recipes for you play

5 different detox recipes for you

(Live Love Fruit)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Detoxing help to naturally boost energy, support digestion, reduce inflammation, cleanse the liver and promote healthy skin.

But you don’t need a doctor or some form of treatment to detoxify your body. Detox drinks are easy to make thanks to an abundance of fruits, vegetables and herbs that stimulate detoxification while providing vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning properly.

play Detox drinks are easy to make thanks to an abundance of fruits, vegetables and herbs (Vine Healthcare)

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

Below are some detox recipes you are bound to love.

Cucumber Lemon Detox Water

Bottled water

Lemon

Mint leaves

Ginger

Preparation: Chop all the ingredients, then mix in a bottle of water and shake thoroughly.

Green Protein Detox Smoothie

Unsweetened almond milk

Almond butter

Banana

Mixed vegetables. Try kale or spinach

Pineapple Banana Detox Smoothie

Pineapple

Banana

Apple

Spinach

Water

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
3 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet

Related Articles

Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut
Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursop
Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw
Healthy Eating Health benefits of Jackfruit
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
Dieting Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy
Health benefits of Garlic and Honey
DIY How to make chicken curry soup
How to make coconut curry sauce
DIY How to make your own soy milk

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria
5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria
5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
Nigeria 5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
How to make your own abacha
Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)
My Drim gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art
Mydrim Art gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art