5 budget-friendly dinners for the Nigerian bachelor

5 budget-friendly dinners for the Nigerian bachelor

Here are top 5 picks for economical and delicious healthy foods.

With the economy suffering and food prices rising, your bill might be in need of a few budget cuts.

There are plenty of ways to save money without sacrificing the quality of your diet. Below are top 5 picks for economical and delicious healthy foods

1. Fruits

(Photograph by Unsplash)

Make affordable fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges your favourites and save more costly options like strawberries, pomegranates for special treats.

Bananas, in particular, are a bargain hunter’s dream.

Don’t worry about them going to waste either; if they start to turn black and squishy, toss them into a plastic storage bag and freeze for later. Use frozen bananas in healthy fruit smoothies, or mash them up and mix into oatmeal, low-fat muffins, or pancakes.

2. Oats

Oats are loaded with beta-glucans, soluble fibers that help with satiety and regulate metabolism. And, unlike most steel-cut oats, these prep in under eight minutes while still boasting four grams of fiber and five grams of protein. Cook with skim milk to bump up the protein quotient and top with fresh berries for a quick, easy breakfast. Kroplin also suggests mixing oats with peanut butter, flaxseeds, and mini chocolate chips. Roll together into bite-sized balls and store in the fridge.

(Photograph by Getty Images)
 

Oats are one of the cheapest healthy breakfast options as they are loaded with healthful nutrients.

Buy plain, dry oats in the big canisters rather than the individual packets, which are way more costly. This way, you’re also in control of the added ingredients, sugars, and total calories in your breakfast. Great mix-ins include fresh or dried fruit (such as diced apple, sliced banana, berries, or raisins).

3. Suya and bread

Because suya is bae and mixing it with bread makes it a cheap and affordable meal.

Besides the meat is packed with so many nutrients and the bread full of carbohydrates.

4. Noodles and egg

Listen up zoodle fans, zucchinis are in season from mid June through September—and that's great news if you're trying to lose weight. "Zucchini is very low in calories (only 30 calories per medium zucchini) but very filling due to its high fiber and water content," says Natalie Gillett, R.D. "Combined with the protein found in eggs, this meal will keep you full until lunchtime, which will reduce the chance you'll snack in between meals."

(Photograph by Getty Images)

Eggs are another low-cost, high-quality protein source. When stored properly in the fridge, raw eggs last about three weeks in the shell, so stock up when they’re on sale. Use eggs to whip up cost-effective, meatless dinners like omelettes and egg sandwiches.

Add it to your noodles to give it that extra sauce!

5. Garri and all the supplements

Almighty Garri cannot go unmentioned in this list. Mix it with anything and it would work. Plus, they’re super-affordable and surprisingly easy to prepare. They don’t require presoaking and also cook up quickly.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

