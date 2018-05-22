Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s

Nigeria is a perfect destination to make long-lasting memories and start living life without regrets.

Being in your 20s is one of your best moments. No one expects too much from you and you are too old to not be able to make a decision.

Nigeria is a perfect destination to make long-lasting memories and start living life without regrets. Below are five things to do on your travels in Nigeria if you’re in your 20s.

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos play Nigeria is a perfect destination to make long-lasting memories and start living life without regrets (Instagram/KayakLagos)

1. Clubbing

Guests having fun at Quilox Ultra Pool Party "March Mayhem" edition play With a large number of hotels, bars and clubs lining some roads, a great night is guaranteed (Pulse)

 

In your 20s you have the luxury to party to the wee hours of the morning. You know what they say, all work and no play make everything dull. During this period in your life, you can still pull off partying every weekend with minimal side effects. Even the Bible says you should enjoy the day of your youth. When you are 30, you might not have the luxury of being a party animal so get your groove on now. 

2. Go to the beach a lot

play Tarkwa Bay offers some of the best activities in Lagos with unbeatable scenery to boot

 

Life's a beach and you should take full advantage of it. There are a lot of beach resorts in Nigeria and it won't be bad to visit all of them. Hey, you have a lot of time on your hands so why not put this on your bucket list. There is nothing better than chilling at the beach every weekend.

3. Teach

Thankfully Nigeria operates the NYSC scheme which places emphasis on fresh graduates teaching for a year. If you are in your 20s , teaching would not be a bad idea. Instead of going straight into the labour force, you can teach for a year and give back to the society.

4. Go to a National Park

play Nigeria isn’t all beaches and party, it’s also home to incredible national parks

 

Nigeria isn’t all beaches and party, it’s also home to incredible national parks that stretch on for miles and are home to beautiful waterfalls, lakes, mountains, ancient structures and more wildlife than you can look at. You can also kayak in the lakes and rivers.

5. Eat everything everywhere

play Make sure you’re not missing out on anything, eat everything (Colossus gists)

 

There’s more to Nigerian cuisine than Jollof rice. There’s a whole host of delicious dishes to try in Nigeria, and in such a diverse country it’s only natural that their dishes are just as diverse, too.

Western food tends to be spicier than food you’ll find in the north, but make sure you’re not missing out on anything – eat everything in your 20s when your body still allows you to experiment.

