5 best things to do in Nigeria in your 20s

news

Being in your 20s is one of your best moments. No one expects too much from you and you are too old to not be able to make a decision.

Nigeria is a perfect destination to make long-lasting memories and start living life without regrets. Below are five things to do on your travels in Nigeria if you’re in your 20s.

ALSO READ: 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria

1. Clubbing

In your 20s you have the luxury to party to the wee hours of the morning. You know what they say, all work and no play make everything dull. During this period in your life, you can still pull off partying every weekend with minimal side effects. Even the Bible says you should enjoy the day of your youth. When you are 30, you might not have the luxury of being a party animal so get your groove on now.

2. Go to the beach a lot

Life's a beach and you should take full advantage of it. There are a lot of beach resorts in Nigeria and it won't be bad to visit all of them. Hey, you have a lot of time on your hands so why not put this on your bucket list. There is nothing better than chilling at the beach every weekend.

3. Teach

Thankfully Nigeria operates the NYSC scheme which places emphasis on fresh graduates teaching for a year. If you are in your 20s , teaching would not be a bad idea. Instead of going straight into the labour force, you can teach for a year and give back to the society.

ALSO READ: Do These 5 Things And Get Arrested In Nigeria

4. Go to a National Park

Nigeria isn’t all beaches and party, it’s also home to incredible national parks that stretch on for miles and are home to beautiful waterfalls, lakes, mountains, ancient structures and more wildlife than you can look at. You can also kayak in the lakes and rivers.

5. Eat everything everywhere

There’s more to Nigerian cuisine than Jollof rice. There’s a whole host of delicious dishes to try in Nigeria, and in such a diverse country it’s only natural that their dishes are just as diverse, too.

Western food tends to be spicier than food you’ll find in the north, but make sure you’re not missing out on anything – eat everything in your 20s when your body still allows you to experiment.