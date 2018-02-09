Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

You can quickly snatch the love of your life and head on to a cafe for a brunch that would make dear Cupid jealous.

(Saffron)
If you want to woo your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day and you stay in Abuja, don’t waste a minute second-guessing your cafe reservation.

Valentine is on a weekday, and everyone's going to be at work. You can quickly snatch the love of your life and head on to a cafe for a brunch that would make dear Cupid jealous.

1. Saffron Cafe

play Saffron Cafe (Saffron)

 

Saffron Cafe is a quaint European style café with a delightful menu serving fluffy pancakes, full English breakfast and the favourite Nigerian breakfast (yam and egg).

Try out their amazing coffee and outdoor seating area.

2. Salamander Cafe

play Salamander Cafe (Come To Nigeria)

A few reasons why we recommend Salamander is because it's an excellent place for brunch. Cosy cafe co-located with a bookstore, consistent breakfast menu, excellent service and a super relaxed atmosphere.

Prices are a little on the high side but not too much. The place is amazing.

3. The Quarter Café

play The Quarter Cafe (Ofaada)

 

Inside The Quarter Café looks like one of those famous Parisian bistros except there is no real view.

Quarter Café is located in a non-descript residential area. This cosy cafe is the perfect place for a romantic brunch with a broad menu covering pancakes, all-styles of breakfasts, gourmet burgers, desserts and coffees.

4. The Charcoal

play The Charcoal (Trip Advisor)

 

Quick Tip: Try to reserve a table on the rooftop terrace ahead of time as that's where all the fun happens. The view too!

Over 70% of the diverse menu at Charcoal is done on a grill too.

5. Kalakut Café

play 5 best cafes for a lunch date in Abuja (Abuja Food Diary)

 

Kalakut Café is another trendy place; making it an instant hit with Instagram lovers.

Architecturally built with shipping containers and located in the former American Embassy, this place has a great view of Aso Rock and the rooftop is always going to be a winner.

