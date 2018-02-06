Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

4 romantic hotels on the mainland

Pulse has rounded up some romantic hotels you can take your partner to on Valentine's day.

Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac

(Golden Tulip)
It’s that time of the year when dear little cupid is on the prowl looking for couples to catapult into love.

Pulse has rounded up some romantic hotels you can take your partner to on Valentine's day on Lagos mainland.

1. Protea Hotel

play Deluxe room at Protea Hotel (Protea Hotel)

 

Protea hotel will guarantee you a tranquil stay that would leave you and your partner feeling relaxed.

Relax at the pool with one of your favourite cocktails, whilst being lulled by the soft sounds of a three-story water feature.

Enjoy 4-star experience, undeniably great service, continental cuisine and a superb shopping experience with your loved one.

2. Radisson Blu

play Radisson Blu, Ikeja (Radisson Blu)

Explore the new Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja. The new place boasts 155 guestrooms, including 17 contemporary loft suites ideal for couples and with first-class amenities to ensure a comfortable and productive stay for play.

play Radisson Blu, Ikeja (Radisson Blu)

Couples can also book a spa treatment and satisfy their cravings at the speciality Cut Steakhouse or unwind under the sun by an outdoor pool and enjoy stunning city views.

3. Golden Tulip

play Golden Tulip Hotel (Golden Tulip Hotel)

 

From the use of a squash court, basketball and tennis exercise to burning calories at the sauna and having a steam bath with a personalized massage by a masseuse, Golden Tulip is another hit for you and your partner.

The place also comes with a beauty salon and an internal shopping centre.

4. L’eola Hotel, Maryland Estate (Formerly Lead Way Hotel)

play L'eola Hotel (L'eola)

 

This charming hotel boasts a desirable reputation for service calibre complimented with boutique charm. They offer a relaxed yet ambient atmosphere in the middle of high paced Maryland, Ikeja.

Try unwinding at the pool with a cocktail or indulge in the variety of delicacies served at their restaurant.

