Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

4 myths surrounding Zuma rock

Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountain

An igneous intrusion composed of gabbro and granodiorite, Zuma Rock is located in Niger state, Nigeria.

  • Published:
4 myths surrounding Zuma rock play

Zuma Rock

(Hotels NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The magnificence of Zuma rock cannot be described with words. But it can be said that, in its presence, the smallness of man is made visible.

An igneous intrusion composed of gabbro and granodiorite, Zuma Rock is located in Niger state, Nigeria

Here’s why this rock of our forefathers is surrounded by myth and legends.

1. The rock catches fire during the rainy season

Between April and October, natives report that the apex of the rock often catches fire. They attest the happenings to the wonders of the deities and voodoo.

play Few myths have become centered around Zuma rock over the years. (Geoview)

 

However, Dr. Kistso Ngargbu, a geologist and lecturer at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, notes that: “If it is after rainfall and a particular boulder or broken pieces of the rock got saturated with water, that’s the contact between heat and the main rock body.

In the event that it had to slide because water now serves as a lubricating surface, friction is created. We should remember that our forefathers used to make fire from rocks glided against each other.

That is what could have happened. Rain water got to the surface, lubricated the boulder and then generated a sliding probably based on a sloppy surface, and in the event of sliding down the fire came up”.

ALSO READ: 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them

2. It is said that in those days, a clear audible strange sound of door opening and closing is sometimes heard. And whenever this happens, the news about the death of a well-known person is heard.

play Zuma rock, Abuja. (Nigeria Galleria)

 

3. It is also believed that Zuma Rock is sitting on a very large source of underground water-- that if the rock is pulled down, the water that will come out of it shall submerge an unimaginable expanse of land.

4. It has facial features

Zuma Rock has contours on the surface which depicts the image of a human with visible mouth, eyes, and nose. The natives of the community believe the face represents the deity and ancestral powers protecting and governing the affairs of the community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
2 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
3 DIY How to make chicken curry soupbullet

Related Articles

Dubai How to plan the perfect destination wedding
Young Authors' Club 5 young writers ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursop
DIY How to make chicken curry soup
200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut
Canada All you need to know migrating to this country
Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visit

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to plan the perfect Dubai wedding
Dubai How to plan the perfect destination wedding
137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
5 young writers or Corona School, Ikoyi ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
Young Authors' Club 5 young writers ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
How to make moi moi with plantain
Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain