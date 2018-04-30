10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life

Even the smartest diners can't get all these words right.
How you should say it: Benn-yay
Beignet is the French term for a pastry made from deep-fried dough pastry.
How you should say it: Kohn-yack
Cognac is a variety of brandy named after the town of Cognac, France. It is produced in the surrounding wine-growing region in the departments of Charente and Charente-Maritime.
How you should say it: Keen-wah
Quinoa is one of the world's most popular health foods. Not only is it gluten-free, it is also high in protein and one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids.
How you should say it: Ah-mund
Loaded with minerals, they are also among the healthiest of tree nuts.
How you should say it: Raz-ber-ee
Raspberries are a delicious fruit with many health benefits. They range in colour from the popular red and black varieties to purple, yellow, or golden.
How you should say it: Ah-nion
The onion is found in every home but its curative powers goes beyond the kitchen.
How you should say it: Erb
Herbs are plants with savoury or aromatic properties that are used for flavouring food, in medicine, or as fragrances.
How you should say it: Boo-fay
A buffet is a system of serving meals in which food is placed in a public area where the diners generally serve themselves.
How you should say it: Pah-stuh
Pasta is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine, with the first reference dating to 1154 in Sicily.
How you should say it: Hah-lah-peh-nyoh
The jalapeño is a medium-sized chilli pepper pod used especially in Mexican cooking.