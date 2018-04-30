Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life

Even the smartest diners can't get all these words right.

  Published:
10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life

There are food items that we can't really pronounce well and it's not because we are not trying but sometimes it's not in our language.

1. Beignet

play How you should say it: Benn-yay (TipHero)

 

How you should say it: Benn-yay

Beignet is the French term for a pastry made from deep-fried dough pastry.

2. Cognac

play How you should say it: Kohn-yack (Cognac 1719)

How you should say it: Kohn-yack

Cognac is a variety of brandy named after the town of Cognac, France. It is produced in the surrounding wine-growing region in the departments of Charente and Charente-Maritime.

3. Quinoa

play How you should say it: Keen-wah (BBC Good Food)

 

How you should say it: Keen-wah

Quinoa is one of the world's most popular health foods. Not only is it gluten-free, it is also high in protein and one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids.

4. Almond

Portion Sizes 1 Almonds play How you should say it: Ah-mund (Google)

 

How you should say it: Ah-mund

Loaded with minerals, they are also among the healthiest of tree nuts.

5. Raspberry

How you should say it: Raz-ber-ee

Raspberries are a delicious fruit with many health benefits. They range in colour from the popular red and black varieties to purple, yellow, or golden.

6. Onion

How you should say it: Ah-nion

The onion is found in every home but its curative powers goes beyond the kitchen.

7. Herb

How you should say it: Erb

Herbs are plants with savoury or aromatic properties that are used for flavouring food, in medicine, or as fragrances.

8. Buffet

How you should say it: Boo-fay

A buffet is a system of serving meals in which food is placed in a public area where the diners generally serve themselves.

9. Pasta

null play How you should say it: Pah-stuh

 

How you should say it: Pah-stuh

Pasta is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine, with the first reference dating to 1154 in Sicily.

10. Jalapeno

How you should say it: Hah-lah-peh-nyoh

The jalapeño is a medium-sized chilli pepper pod used especially in Mexican cooking.

