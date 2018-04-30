10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire life

news

It’s easy for us to mispronounce some names of places in the world, especially when we don't even speak that language.

To avoid any more travel blunders , here's a list of 10 countries you need to pronounce appropriately.

ALSO READ: Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die

1. Dubai

It is not Du-BYE. Rather say Du-BAY. Doo (Rhymes with new) Bay (Rhymes with day) Doo-bay.

Dubai is an Arabic word that means rich settlement, so many people pronounce it according to spelling, this is wrong in Arabic.

2. Iraq

Don’t say EYE-RACK. Say EE-ROCK

There are several suggestions for the origin of the name of Iraq; one dates back to the Sumerian city of Uruk (or Erech). Another suggestion is that Iraq comes from the Aramaic language, meaning "the land along the banks of the rivers."

3. Qatar

Don’t say: Kuh-TAR

Say: CUT-TER

The term 'Catara' (inhabitants, Cataraei) was exclusively used until the 18th century, after which 'Katara' emerged as the most commonly recognised spelling. Eventually, modern derivative Qatar was adopted as the country's name.

4. Greenwich, London

Don’t say: green-witch

Say: grEN-ITCH

Meaning "green harbour" or "green trading place." The word was derived from Old English Grēnawīċ, Grēnewīċ before adopting Greenwich. It was a Royal Observatory founded on June 22, 1675, by King Charles II.

5. Budapest

Don’t say: boo-duh-pest

Say: boo-duh-PESHT

Budapest, formed in 1872 was the merger of two cities on opposite shores of the Danube, Buda (probably from a word originally meaning "water") + Pest, a Hungarian word meaning "furnace, oven, cove."

6. Maldives

Never say: Mall-Dives

Say: Mawl-deevz or mol-deevz.

Maldives is a combination of "Malé Islands", from Malé, the name of the main island plus -diva, -dive, "island".

7. Iran

Don't say: Eye-rahn

Say: Ee-rahn

Iranians have always called it Iran, meaning "the land of Aryans" and Iranshahr. In Middle Persian sources, the name Arya and Iran is used for the pre-Sassanid Iranian empires as well as the Sassanid empire.

8. Beijing

Don't say: Bay-jihng

Rather: Bey-Jihng

The name Beijing, which means "Northern Capital" (from the Chinese characters 北 for north and 京 for capital), was applied to the city in 1403 during the Ming dynasty to distinguish the city from Nanjing (the "Southern Capital").

9. Paris

Don't say: Peh-riss

Rather: Pah-ree

From Middle English Parys or Paris, from Old French Paris, from the Late Latin name of an earlier settlement, Lutetia Parisiorum "Lutetia of the Parisii", from Latin Parisii, a Gaulish tribe.

10. Moscow

Don't say: Mohsk-ow

Rather: Moh-skoh

Originally Moskha, later when Slavic tribes conquered the city they transformеd to Moscow because of the specificity of the Slavic languages.