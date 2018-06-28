Pulse.ng logo
10 amazing photos of old Nigeria

Throwback 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria

These photos of Nigeria in the 90s are bound to make you wonder.

  • Published:
play
Nigeria has changed a lot from the old days — from our architecture, to our mode of transport and even to our sense of fashion. For #ThrowbackThursday, we give you the photos from all around Nigeria that will give you nostalgia.

We look back at the history of Nigeria, we remember the good times and the bad times, we also look at the way people used to live and dress. These stunning photos give you a mental image of the big difference between those days and now.

1. Ferry crossing Asaba-Onitsha, 1959.

play

2. Kano City, 1950s.

play

 

3. Fashion according to Chief Okotie-Eboh, 1960s.

play

4. Emir of Zaria's palace Kaduna, 1973.

play

5. University of Ife, Ile Ife.

play

6. Central Bank of Nigeria in Lagos, 1950s.

play

7. University College Hospital in Ibadan, 1960s.

play

8. Barclays bank and Shell Petroleum buildings in Lagos, 1970s.

play

9. Ikorodu expressway, Lagos 1970s.

play

10. Christ the Kings College Onitsha, 1961.

play

Most of these pictures look like something out of a postcard, right?

